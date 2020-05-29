1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

DISCOUNTED Move-in Price! Ready for immediate move-in once your application is approved. TEXT OR CALL and leave a detailed voicemail to make appointment for viewing. Contact us at (866) 772-6847 or send email: propertymanagement@mvipinc.com



1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. New, floor,, bathroom vanity, and more. It has a private patio area and 1 car garage. Minutes away from San Bernardino High School, Juanita Blakely Jones Elementary School, Seccombe Lake Park, shopping centers, and more. Tenant pays gas and electricity. Landlord pays water and trash. Pets are allowed.



Section 8 Accepted and other third party checks