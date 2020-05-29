All apartments in San Bernardino
Find more places like 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bernardino, CA
/
1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4

1115 North Mayfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Bernardino
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1115 North Mayfield Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92410
Downtown San Bernardino

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
DISCOUNTED Move-in Price! Ready for immediate move-in once your application is approved. TEXT OR CALL and leave a detailed voicemail to make appointment for viewing. Contact us at (866) 772-6847 or send email: propertymanagement@mvipinc.com

1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. New, floor,, bathroom vanity, and more. It has a private patio area and 1 car garage. Minutes away from San Bernardino High School, Juanita Blakely Jones Elementary School, Seccombe Lake Park, shopping centers, and more. Tenant pays gas and electricity. Landlord pays water and trash. Pets are allowed.

Section 8 Accepted and other third party checks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 have any available units?
1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino, CA.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 have?
Some of 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 does offer parking.
Does 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 North Mayfield Avenue - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St
San Bernardino, CA 92410

Similar Pages

San Bernardino 1 BedroomsSan Bernardino 2 Bedrooms
San Bernardino 3 BedroomsSan Bernardino Apartments with Balcony
San Bernardino Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CASan Dimas, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA
Palm Springs, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CALa Verne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

San Bernardino Valley CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College