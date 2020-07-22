All apartments in San Bernardino County
8265 Sunset Hills Pl
8265 Sunset Hills Pl

8265 Sunset Hills Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8265 Sunset Hills Pl, San Bernardino County, CA 92335
Southeast Rancho Cucamonga

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Next Gen by Lennar! - A very spectacular home in a gated community and it is ready for you to move in! This home features a very spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and open floor plan. Kitchen has a large, center island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Open loft upstairs for entertainment. Master bedroom has its own private bathroom including dual sinks, separate bath and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. Home includes a 2 car garage and big driveway. It is also a short distance to the community center with spa and pool, playground and BBQ area. Close to the 10 and 15 freeways.

*PETS ALLOWED. $500 PET DEPOSIT REQUIRED.*
*TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES.*
*GARDENER IS INCLUDED.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8265 Sunset Hills Pl have any available units?
8265 Sunset Hills Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
What amenities does 8265 Sunset Hills Pl have?
Some of 8265 Sunset Hills Pl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8265 Sunset Hills Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8265 Sunset Hills Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8265 Sunset Hills Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8265 Sunset Hills Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8265 Sunset Hills Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8265 Sunset Hills Pl offers parking.
Does 8265 Sunset Hills Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8265 Sunset Hills Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8265 Sunset Hills Pl have a pool?
Yes, 8265 Sunset Hills Pl has a pool.
Does 8265 Sunset Hills Pl have accessible units?
No, 8265 Sunset Hills Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8265 Sunset Hills Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8265 Sunset Hills Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8265 Sunset Hills Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8265 Sunset Hills Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
