8265 Sunset Hills Pl

Amenities
Welcome to Next Gen by Lennar! - A very spectacular home in a gated community and it is ready for you to move in! This home features a very spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and open floor plan. Kitchen has a large, center island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Open loft upstairs for entertainment. Master bedroom has its own private bathroom including dual sinks, separate bath and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. Home includes a 2 car garage and big driveway. It is also a short distance to the community center with spa and pool, playground and BBQ area. Close to the 10 and 15 freeways.
*PETS ALLOWED. $500 PET DEPOSIT REQUIRED.*
*TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES.*
*GARDENER IS INCLUDED.*
Please view a 3D tour of 8265 Sunset Hills here:
https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/ec9cab54-aa24-4809-b1c0-1d1e36aed91c?setAttribution=mls
(RLNE5677492)