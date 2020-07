Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly community garden courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed accessible 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport e-payments guest parking online portal

We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey. This gated community offers the best in carefree, affordable living. Ideally located in the heart of Sacramento's desireable Rosemont area, we are close to shopping, dining, light rail, freeways and within miles of Sacramento State University.