Roseville, CA
263 SHARP CIRCLE #3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

263 SHARP CIRCLE #3

263 Sharp Circle · (916) 536-5600 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

263 Sharp Circle, Roseville, CA 95678
Folsom Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Cute updated 2 bedroom Condo in Old Roseville! - Great updated condo located in Old Roseville, close to Roseville Square & Lincoln Estates Park. Best location in the complex! This well maintained complex is conveniently located near shopping, public transportation, and freeway. Updating includes new AC condenser, kitchen cabinets, laminate flooring on first floor, carpet upstairs. Stainless steel appliances. New flooring and vanity in bathroom! One car garage w/ storage. HOA takes care of landscaping and exterior of building. Great Roseville location and schools.

Sorry this is a NO pet property!

Please call Delta Star Management #916-536-5600 to schedule an appointment to view!

Minimum Requirements:

• We require you to make 3x the monthly rent
• Have 650+ (minimum) credit score with no collection in utilities
• No eviction or criminal record

Items we require when applying:

• 2 months of most recent FULL bank statements
• 2 most recent pay stubs
• Most recent tax returns
• Photo ID
• If you have filed Bankruptcy, we will need your discharge papers

www.deltastarmanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 have any available units?
263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 have?
Some of 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 currently offering any rent specials?
263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 pet-friendly?
No, 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 offer parking?
Yes, 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 offers parking.
Does 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 have a pool?
No, 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 does not have a pool.
Does 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 have accessible units?
No, 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 has units with air conditioning.
