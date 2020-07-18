Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

263 SHARP CIRCLE #3 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Cute updated 2 bedroom Condo in Old Roseville! - Great updated condo located in Old Roseville, close to Roseville Square & Lincoln Estates Park. Best location in the complex! This well maintained complex is conveniently located near shopping, public transportation, and freeway. Updating includes new AC condenser, kitchen cabinets, laminate flooring on first floor, carpet upstairs. Stainless steel appliances. New flooring and vanity in bathroom! One car garage w/ storage. HOA takes care of landscaping and exterior of building. Great Roseville location and schools.



Sorry this is a NO pet property!



Please call Delta Star Management #916-536-5600 to schedule an appointment to view!



Minimum Requirements:



• We require you to make 3x the monthly rent

• Have 650+ (minimum) credit score with no collection in utilities

• No eviction or criminal record



Items we require when applying:



• 2 months of most recent FULL bank statements

• 2 most recent pay stubs

• Most recent tax returns

• Photo ID

• If you have filed Bankruptcy, we will need your discharge papers



www.deltastarmanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5889138)