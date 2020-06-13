Apartment List
/
CA
/
rocklin
/
dog friendly apartments
113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rocklin, CA

Finding an apartment in Rocklin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
9 Units Available
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A stunning community with a resort-like pool, expansive views of the green space surrounding it and ample on-site amenities. Near top-rated schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Sunset West
5 Units Available
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
Sunset Whitney
4 Units Available
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,412
1469 sqft
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
9 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
5 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Sunset Whitney
3 Units Available
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1040 sqft
The Brighton wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
6 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Sunset West
7 Units Available
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Sunset Whitney
2 Units Available
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Central Rocklin
4 Units Available
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
900 sqft
Convenient to Quarry Park and Sunset Plaza, this beautiful community offers residents a pool, spa, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Sunset Whitney
2 Units Available
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge
5902 Springview Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
840 sqft
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge, More than just an apartment... A community! The Vue at Rocklin Ridge apartments you can enjoy the peace of the country with all the pleasures of the city.
4 Units Available
Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1051 sqft
Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience.

Stanford Ranch
1 Unit Available
5617 Harvest Rd
5617 Harvest Road, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1400 sqft
Stanford Ranch - 5617 Harvest Rd " Stanford Ranch" A 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home with approx. 1400 s.f. with central heat and air, great room, Nice open kitchen. Large master bedroom with private bath. Large yard, 2 car garage with opener.

Sunset West
1 Unit Available
6513 Powder Ridge Drive
6513 Powder Ridge Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1650 sqft
6513 Powder Ridge Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Rocklin Home! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Beautiful three bedroom home with two car garage! Walking distance to Rock Creek Elementary, trails, parks, and much more.

Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
3142 Golden Trail Street
3142 Golden Trail St, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2021 sqft
3142 Golden Trail Street Available 07/06/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5834877)

Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
3702 Independence Place
3702 Independence Place, Rocklin, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2833 sqft
- Property is available for move in two weeks after application approval. (RLNE5785938)

Whitney Oaks
1 Unit Available
4516 Scenic Drive
4516 Scenic Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
3190 sqft
4516 Scenic Drive - Rocklin Springfield Active Adult Community - A 55+ active retirement community Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 SF: 3,190 Garage: 3 Car Garage Rent: $2,695/month Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/trash/water Pets: Small

Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
1675 Abilene Cir.
1675 Abilene Circle, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2507 sqft
1675 Abilene Cir. Available 05/15/20 Live in Whitney Ranch! 4 Bedroom Home with Desirable Floorpan and Large Backyard - The location of this home can not be beat! True walking distance to Whitney HS, parks, and trails.

Sunset Whitney
1 Unit Available
5486 Butano Way
5486 Butano Way, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1288 sqft
5486 Butano Way Available 06/11/20 - Owner is willing to work with pets on a case by case basis, depending on the strength of your application, but is not willing to work with tenants who have aquariums or reptiles. (RLNE4799290)

Whitney Oaks
1 Unit Available
4048 Coldwater Drive
4048 Coldwater Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1411 sqft
4048 Coldwater Drive Available 07/17/20 Springfield at Whitney Oaks 55+ Spectacular View Home - Thank you for your interest in 4048 Coldwater Drive- a beautiful home on the Whitney Oaks ridge! Furnished or unfurnished.

Woodside
1 Unit Available
3708 CONE COURT
3708 Cone Court, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1588 sqft
3708 CONE COURT Available 05/15/20 SINGLE STORY IN ROCKLIN WITH POOL! POOL SERVICE INCLUDED! - NICE SINGLE STORY ROCKLIN HOME WITH POOL! This home offers tile entry way, laminate flooring through out home, family room with wood burning fireplace,

Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
4335 Lakebreeze Drive
4335 Lakebreeze Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2330 sqft
Wonderful Rocklin 3bd/3ba Home with 3 Car Garage - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Rocklin near Pacific Street & Americana Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from the Roseville Galleria.
Results within 1 mile of Rocklin
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rocklin, CA

Finding an apartment in Rocklin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

