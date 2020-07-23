6141 Merrywood Drive

Amenities
6147 Merrywood Drive, Rocklin CA
Down Stairs Unit!
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Garage: 1 car Garage
Rent: $1,175
Utilities: Owner will pay for water, sewer and trash
Pets: No
Security Deposit: $1,175
Available Date: 8/6/2020
This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bathroom in a 4-plex that is conveniently located in Rocklin very close to shopping and entertainment. Nearest cross streets are Woodside Dr & Pacific Street.
There is a small patio off the back sliding glass door. 2 good sized bedrooms and 1 bathroom, a large family room and kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator.
The unit comes with a 1 car private garage and a community laundry room that is available for use by any of the four tenants. It is not coin operated, free to use.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
Basic Screening Guidelines:
All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score
Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required
36 months positive verifiable housing history required
$45 application fee per adult
Vienna Property Management
ViennaPM.com
BRE #01882979
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.