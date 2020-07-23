All apartments in Rocklin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:42 PM

6141 Merrywood Drive

6141 Merrywood Drive · (916) 794-4188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6141 Merrywood Drive, Rocklin, CA 95677
Woodside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6147 Merrywood Drive, Rocklin CA

Down Stairs Unit!

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Garage: 1 car Garage
Rent: $1,175
Utilities: Owner will pay for water, sewer and trash
Pets: No
Security Deposit: $1,175
Available Date: 8/6/2020

This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bathroom in a 4-plex that is conveniently located in Rocklin very close to shopping and entertainment. Nearest cross streets are Woodside Dr & Pacific Street.

There is a small patio off the back sliding glass door. 2 good sized bedrooms and 1 bathroom, a large family room and kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator.

The unit comes with a 1 car private garage and a community laundry room that is available for use by any of the four tenants. It is not coin operated, free to use.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Basic Screening Guidelines:
All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score
Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required
36 months positive verifiable housing history required
$45 application fee per adult

Vienna Property Management
ViennaPM.com
BRE #01882979
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6141 Merrywood Drive have any available units?
6141 Merrywood Drive has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6141 Merrywood Drive have?
Some of 6141 Merrywood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6141 Merrywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6141 Merrywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6141 Merrywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6141 Merrywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocklin.
Does 6141 Merrywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6141 Merrywood Drive offers parking.
Does 6141 Merrywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6141 Merrywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6141 Merrywood Drive have a pool?
No, 6141 Merrywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6141 Merrywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6141 Merrywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6141 Merrywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6141 Merrywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6141 Merrywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6141 Merrywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
