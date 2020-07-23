6141 Merrywood Drive

Amenities

6147 Merrywood Drive, Rocklin CA



Down Stairs Unit!



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Garage: 1 car Garage

Rent: $1,175

Utilities: Owner will pay for water, sewer and trash

Pets: No

Security Deposit: $1,175

Available Date: 8/6/2020



This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bathroom in a 4-plex that is conveniently located in Rocklin very close to shopping and entertainment. Nearest cross streets are Woodside Dr & Pacific Street.



There is a small patio off the back sliding glass door. 2 good sized bedrooms and 1 bathroom, a large family room and kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator.



The unit comes with a 1 car private garage and a community laundry room that is available for use by any of the four tenants. It is not coin operated, free to use.



Basic Screening Guidelines:

All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required

36 months positive verifiable housing history required

$45 application fee per adult



