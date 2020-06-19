Amenities

4516 Scenic Drive - Rocklin



Springfield Active Adult Community - A 55+ active retirement community



Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

SF: 3,190

Garage: 3 Car Garage

Rent: $2,695/month

Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/trash/water

Pets: Small Pet negotiable with an extra deposit of $400

Appliances: Owners provide a refrigerator, washer/dryer

Security Deposit: $2,695

Available Date: 5/15/2020

Lawn maintenance: Tenants are responsible for lawn maintenance



Large Kitchen with granite counters and spacious nook. Lower level is nice and light, has gorgeous tile flooring, great Room, den area and full bath.



Gorgeous home located in the gated Springfield Whitney Oaks active retirement community in Rocklin. You must be at least 55 years old to live in this community. This is a 2 story solar home and due to the solar you will have a significant savings on your monthly power bill.



On the entry level of this home there are two bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms one of which is the master suite. The entry level has a formal dining room, spacious family room and kitchen area, also features crown molding, tile floors, fireplace and extended balcony off the family room area.



The gourmet kitchen has granite counters, lots of cabinet storage, gorgeous views of extended greenbelt and a spacious nook.



There is a lower level with gorgeous tile flooring, great room, den area, large wet bar great for entertaining! Also located on the lower level is a full bedroom and full bathroom. You can walk outside from the lower level and enjoy a private covered balcony with amazing views.



Springfield at Whitney Oaks is an award-winning gated community built by Pulte Homes. Located in the oak-covered hills of Rocklin, California, near Roseville and Sacramento. The community has over 32 clubs and groups. The Gables Clubhouse and a second community building, The Oaks. These buildings have a business center, meeting rooms, library, full gym with exercise equipment, aerobic rooms, heated pools, spa, billiards, and craft room with kiln. 868 two and three bedroom homes. Home priced from mid $200's to mid $500's and range from 1,579 square feet to 3,425 square feet.



Click here to register to be notified when the home is available to view.



$10 monthly Utility Reduction Fee in addition to rent. Residents will receive quality air filters delivered every 3 months to help save up to 15% on heating/cooling costs and create a healthy living environment.



Please call today for a showing! **All showings are in Open House format**



Basic Screening Guidelines:

-All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score

-Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required

-36 months positive verifiable housing history required

-$45 application fee per adult



Vienna Property Management

ViennaPM.com

BRE #01882979

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.