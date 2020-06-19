All apartments in Rocklin
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:43 PM

4516 Scenic Drive

4516 Scenic Drive · (916) 794-4188
Location

4516 Scenic Drive, Rocklin, CA 95765
Whitney Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
4516 Scenic Drive - Rocklin

Springfield Active Adult Community - A 55+ active retirement community

Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
SF: 3,190
Garage: 3 Car Garage
Rent: $2,695/month
Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/trash/water
Pets: Small Pet negotiable with an extra deposit of $400
Appliances: Owners provide a refrigerator, washer/dryer
Security Deposit: $2,695
Available Date: 5/15/2020
Lawn maintenance: Tenants are responsible for lawn maintenance

Large Kitchen with granite counters and spacious nook. Lower level is nice and light, has gorgeous tile flooring, great Room, den area and full bath.

Gorgeous home located in the gated Springfield Whitney Oaks active retirement community in Rocklin. You must be at least 55 years old to live in this community. This is a 2 story solar home and due to the solar you will have a significant savings on your monthly power bill.

On the entry level of this home there are two bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms one of which is the master suite. The entry level has a formal dining room, spacious family room and kitchen area, also features crown molding, tile floors, fireplace and extended balcony off the family room area.

The gourmet kitchen has granite counters, lots of cabinet storage, gorgeous views of extended greenbelt and a spacious nook.

There is a lower level with gorgeous tile flooring, great room, den area, large wet bar great for entertaining! Also located on the lower level is a full bedroom and full bathroom. You can walk outside from the lower level and enjoy a private covered balcony with amazing views.

Springfield at Whitney Oaks is an award-winning gated community built by Pulte Homes. Located in the oak-covered hills of Rocklin, California, near Roseville and Sacramento. The community has over 32 clubs and groups. The Gables Clubhouse and a second community building, The Oaks. These buildings have a business center, meeting rooms, library, full gym with exercise equipment, aerobic rooms, heated pools, spa, billiards, and craft room with kiln. 868 two and three bedroom homes. Home priced from mid $200's to mid $500's and range from 1,579 square feet to 3,425 square feet.

Click here to register to be notified when the home is available to view.

$10 monthly Utility Reduction Fee in addition to rent. Residents will receive quality air filters delivered every 3 months to help save up to 15% on heating/cooling costs and create a healthy living environment.

Please call today for a showing! **All showings are in Open House format**

Basic Screening Guidelines:
-All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score
-Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required
-36 months positive verifiable housing history required
-$45 application fee per adult

Vienna Property Management
ViennaPM.com
BRE #01882979
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Scenic Drive have any available units?
4516 Scenic Drive has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4516 Scenic Drive have?
Some of 4516 Scenic Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Scenic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Scenic Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Scenic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 Scenic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4516 Scenic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4516 Scenic Drive does offer parking.
Does 4516 Scenic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4516 Scenic Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Scenic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4516 Scenic Drive has a pool.
Does 4516 Scenic Drive have accessible units?
No, 4516 Scenic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Scenic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4516 Scenic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4516 Scenic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4516 Scenic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
