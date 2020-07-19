All apartments in Rocklin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2800 Shelton Street

2800 Shelton Street · (916) 786-7100
Location

2800 Shelton Street, Rocklin, CA 95765
Stanford Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2800 Shelton Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,375

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1817 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2800 Shelton Street Available 08/01/20 Rocklin four bedroom - Wonderfully maintained single story home, 1817 square feet features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms with double sinks, formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace which is open to the kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen has tile counters, an abundance of counter top space, ample cabinets, built in microwave and a trash compactor and an adjacent breakfast nook. The backyard has a large covered patio.. The privately located master bedroom features soothing colors, plenty of space with a sliding door to the back patio and a large master bath with double sinks, shower stall and soaking tub, walk in closet w/shelves and a separate lavatory. Three other bedrooms complete the home. Tile floors and carpet throughout the home as well as upgraded blinds. Indoor laundry room includes a sink and cabinets. The ceiling fans in the family room, master bedroom and second bedroom as well as the shade trees and dual pane windows help cool the home in the summer. Walking distance to Breen Park. Gardener included. Renters insurance required.

(RLNE5916264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Shelton Street have any available units?
2800 Shelton Street has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2800 Shelton Street have?
Some of 2800 Shelton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Shelton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Shelton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Shelton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Shelton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Shelton Street offer parking?
No, 2800 Shelton Street does not offer parking.
Does 2800 Shelton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Shelton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Shelton Street have a pool?
No, 2800 Shelton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Shelton Street have accessible units?
No, 2800 Shelton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Shelton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Shelton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Shelton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 Shelton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
