2800 Shelton Street Available 08/01/20 Rocklin four bedroom - Wonderfully maintained single story home, 1817 square feet features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms with double sinks, formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace which is open to the kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen has tile counters, an abundance of counter top space, ample cabinets, built in microwave and a trash compactor and an adjacent breakfast nook. The backyard has a large covered patio.. The privately located master bedroom features soothing colors, plenty of space with a sliding door to the back patio and a large master bath with double sinks, shower stall and soaking tub, walk in closet w/shelves and a separate lavatory. Three other bedrooms complete the home. Tile floors and carpet throughout the home as well as upgraded blinds. Indoor laundry room includes a sink and cabinets. The ceiling fans in the family room, master bedroom and second bedroom as well as the shade trees and dual pane windows help cool the home in the summer. Walking distance to Breen Park. Gardener included. Renters insurance required.



