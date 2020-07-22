/
arlanza
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
134 Apartments for rent in Arlanza, Riverside, CA
19 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
4 Units Available
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,365
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
877 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9782 Winterberry Dr
9782 Winterberry Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1598 sqft
Amazing three bedroom, two bathroom home in a gated community in Riverside. This home boasts over 1500 square feet of living and so much more. The home has a separate family room and dining area. The dining area has exit to side/back patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6730 Astoria Dr.
6730 Astoria Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,305
1579 sqft
This 4 bed/2 bath home is completely rehabbed and feels brand new inside! Fresh paint and brand new vinyl plank floors make this home move-in ready! This home opens up to a large living area featuring a fireplace and separate dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Arlanza
1 Unit Available
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
884 sqft
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4719 Jackson Unit 24
4719 Jackson St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
858 sqft
4719 Jackson Unit 24 Available 08/01/20 Clean condo in quiet community - 2 bed, 2 bath condominium in the quiet Holiday Park community. 2 private patios and in-unit laundry connections. Close proximity to shopping and freeway.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4487 Nellie St
4487 Nellie Street, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
768 sqft
RIVERSIDE Arlington Heights Remodeled Home - AVAILABLE NOW! - NEWLY REMODELED HOME - Situated in the historic Arlington Heights neighborhood of Riverside this updated Cozy Cottage has been newly renovated.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4861 Jackson St Unit B
4861 Jackson St, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1226 sqft
This 3 bedroom condo features an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining room, 1/2 bathroom, and the living room on the main floor. The 3 bedrooms and the full bathroom are upstairs. The master bedroom features a built in vanity and walk in closet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
4960 Tyler Meadows
4960 Tyler Meadows Road, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2368 sqft
One of a kind single-family home! This house features a very spacious floor plan of 2,368 square feet and a lot of 7,405 square feet. It comes with NEW paint, NEW hardwood floor, central AC and 3-car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Arlanza
15 Units Available
The Aspens Riverside
7955 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
985 sqft
Apartments feature expansive windows and large patios/balconies. Community highlights include beautiful gardens, a pool and sauna, and clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near Riverside Freeway. Close to Riverside City College and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
16 Units Available
Lincoln Village
3000 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sky's the limit when you live at Lincoln Village in Riverside, California.
8 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$1,610
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
9 Units Available
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
11 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
9 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
14 Units Available
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
11 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,617
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
3 Units Available
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
885 sqft
Artessa Riverside apartment homes are spacious and comfortable with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. The community is pet-friendly and has a tennis court, playground and pool/hot tub!
12 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,635
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
2 Units Available
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near La Sierra University, Five Points Shopping Center and Collet Park. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a community boasting a swimming pool and spa, dog park and children's play area.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
4084 Wakebridge Drive
4084 Wakebridge Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1449 sqft
4084 Wakebridge Drive Available 08/15/20 Outstanding Home in La Sierra - Close to Everything - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT - Virtual Tour ONLY for now - No in person showings. Virtual Tour Link : https://my.matterport.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3827 Grant St
3827 Grant St, Home Gardens, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,690
1803 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly built home in New Gated Community! - Property Id: 259389 Why Rent an old, outdated home when you can live in luxurious NEWLY CONSTRUCTED GATED COMMUNITY W/ POOL and BBQ!! EVERY THING IS NEW!! This beautiful 3 Story,
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3410 Sparrow Cir
3410 Sparrow Circle, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1000 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Occupied. DO NOT BOTHER TENANT! TEXT ONLY: 951-732-7887 RENT $2095 DEPOSIT $2100 Home will be available for move in 08/05/2020 Requirements/Free Applications https://tbiproperties.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6979 Palm Ct #241 N
6979 Palm Court, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean condo near Riverside Plaza - 2 bed/ 1 bath condo in the Palm Court Condominium complex. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large patio. Convenient freeway access and minutes from Riverside Plaza restaurants and shopping.
