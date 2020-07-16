34282 Hourglass Street

Amenities

Come and See! The Absolutely Amazing Views from this Newer Executive style home at Vintage in Morgan Hill. This home shows beautifully and comes with upgraded cabinets, counters, fireplace, can lights, balcony/ covered back patio, and many other nice additions. The home comes with professionally installed window coverings and fully landscaped yard. Enjoy the amazing views of the Temecula Valley and Wine Country from the peaceful, private back yard, and balcony. Morgan Hill offers one of the best locations for Distinguished California Schools, First Class Association amenities, and convenient access to freeways, shopping, and world-renowned Temecula Wine Country. Just minutes away from the fabulous Pechanga Casino known for some of the best restaurants, nightlife, and of course hundreds of gaming opportunities. Why buy when you can lease this turn-key property at a fraction of the price? The home is perfect for the executive that wants the luxury of a turn-key property without the burden of a long term commitment of a home purchase. Schedule your viewing today before this amazing opportunity slips away. Offered by FLCA CORP 01821999 Text or call for appointment 951-234-1742