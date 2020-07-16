All apartments in Riverside County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

34282 Hourglass Street

34282 Hourglass Street · (951) 234-1742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

34282 Hourglass Street, Riverside County, CA 92592
Morgan Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Come and See! The Absolutely Amazing Views from this Newer Executive style home at Vintage in Morgan Hill. This home shows beautifully and comes with upgraded cabinets, counters, fireplace, can lights, balcony/ covered back patio, and many other nice additions. The home comes with professionally installed window coverings and fully landscaped yard. Enjoy the amazing views of the Temecula Valley and Wine Country from the peaceful, private back yard, and balcony. Morgan Hill offers one of the best locations for Distinguished California Schools, First Class Association amenities, and convenient access to freeways, shopping, and world-renowned Temecula Wine Country. Just minutes away from the fabulous Pechanga Casino known for some of the best restaurants, nightlife, and of course hundreds of gaming opportunities. Why buy when you can lease this turn-key property at a fraction of the price? The home is perfect for the executive that wants the luxury of a turn-key property without the burden of a long term commitment of a home purchase. Schedule your viewing today before this amazing opportunity slips away. Offered by FLCA CORP 01821999 Text or call for appointment 951-234-1742

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34282 Hourglass Street have any available units?
34282 Hourglass Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34282 Hourglass Street have?
Some of 34282 Hourglass Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34282 Hourglass Street currently offering any rent specials?
34282 Hourglass Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34282 Hourglass Street pet-friendly?
No, 34282 Hourglass Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside County.
Does 34282 Hourglass Street offer parking?
No, 34282 Hourglass Street does not offer parking.
Does 34282 Hourglass Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34282 Hourglass Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34282 Hourglass Street have a pool?
No, 34282 Hourglass Street does not have a pool.
Does 34282 Hourglass Street have accessible units?
No, 34282 Hourglass Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34282 Hourglass Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34282 Hourglass Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 34282 Hourglass Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 34282 Hourglass Street does not have units with air conditioning.
