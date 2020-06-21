510 Barrett Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Fresh Remodel! 1 block to Kaiser. - Property Id: 291733



Your new home awaits you!



A recent update included hardwood floors, and granite countertops. It was fixed up right, just for you! The kitchen has plenty of room to cook for your friends and family, making a nice gathering place as a kitchen should. The bathroom features a full tub, giving you freedom to bath the kids or indulge yourself.



Your new home is just a quick 8 minute car ride to the ferry terminal, 3/4 of a mile to Bart and 1 block to Kaiser. Close to San Rafael, San Pablo, El Cerrito and Berkeley. Quick access to the entire Bay via the many public transit options.



This central location makes it easy to get to work, your people and your favorite shopping.



Get in touch today. Just let me know when you would like a tour.



1 Bedroom

1 Bath

Multi-Family

- sq ft.

Built

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291733

Property Id 291733



(RLNE5825032)