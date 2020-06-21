All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

510 Barrett Ave

510 Barrett Avenue · (415) 724-4109
Location

510 Barrett Avenue, Richmond, CA 94801
Iron Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1625 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fresh Remodel! 1 block to Kaiser. - Property Id: 291733

Your new home awaits you!

A recent update included hardwood floors, and granite countertops. It was fixed up right, just for you! The kitchen has plenty of room to cook for your friends and family, making a nice gathering place as a kitchen should. The bathroom features a full tub, giving you freedom to bath the kids or indulge yourself.

Your new home is just a quick 8 minute car ride to the ferry terminal, 3/4 of a mile to Bart and 1 block to Kaiser. Close to San Rafael, San Pablo, El Cerrito and Berkeley. Quick access to the entire Bay via the many public transit options.

This central location makes it easy to get to work, your people and your favorite shopping.

Get in touch today. Just let me know when you would like a tour.

1 Bedroom
1 Bath
Multi-Family
- sq ft.
Built
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291733
Property Id 291733

(RLNE5825032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Barrett Ave have any available units?
510 Barrett Ave has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 Barrett Ave have?
Some of 510 Barrett Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Barrett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
510 Barrett Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Barrett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Barrett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 510 Barrett Ave offer parking?
No, 510 Barrett Ave does not offer parking.
Does 510 Barrett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Barrett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Barrett Ave have a pool?
No, 510 Barrett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 510 Barrett Ave have accessible units?
No, 510 Barrett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Barrett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Barrett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Barrett Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Barrett Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
