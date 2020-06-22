All apartments in Richmond
1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801

1905 Esmond Avenue · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1905 Esmond Avenue, Richmond, CA 94801
Belding Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edf5e8a6da2872df7377976 1905 Esmond Avenue is a stunningly remodeled home nestled in an expansive 5000 sq. ft. property that is ready for love!

Fronted by a landscaped lot, and with a huge yard, complete with raised garden beds out at the back, this home is perfect for garden hobbyists, and those who enjoy having plenty of private, outdoor space!

Original hardwood floors line the expanse of this 3-bed home, a stylish background that will complement any interior design theme! It has an open floor plan for the living and dining areas, with the gorgeous, semi-open kitchen also on display.

Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops gleam under the newly-installed recessed lights that give off even, bright lighting day or night.

For added luxury, the master bedroom fits a king-sized bed and comes with an ensuite bath.

Working from home? All 3 bedrooms are well-lit and quiet, and can easily be converted into a study or office.

This home is also pet-friendly and comes with a covered garage that can fit 2 cars.

1905 Esmond Avenue is in the upcoming North & East neighborhood and is perfect for commuters as it is near BART stations and bus lines. The I-80, 580, HWY 24, SF Ferry & the San Rafael Bridge are all also accessible from here.

Welcome to a new kind of rental experience. Welcome to Belong. We are here to make sure you love your new home.

To apply for this home and schedule tours, please visit our website:

CA DRE License #02082345

Pet Fee: $75/mo. per pet

(RLNE5849789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 have any available units?
1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 have?
Some of 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 does offer parking.
Does 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 have a pool?
No, 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 have accessible units?
No, 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 does not have units with air conditioning.
