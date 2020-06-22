1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801

Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edf5e8a6da2872df7377976 1905 Esmond Avenue is a stunningly remodeled home nestled in an expansive 5000 sq. ft. property that is ready for love!



Fronted by a landscaped lot, and with a huge yard, complete with raised garden beds out at the back, this home is perfect for garden hobbyists, and those who enjoy having plenty of private, outdoor space!



Original hardwood floors line the expanse of this 3-bed home, a stylish background that will complement any interior design theme! It has an open floor plan for the living and dining areas, with the gorgeous, semi-open kitchen also on display.



Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops gleam under the newly-installed recessed lights that give off even, bright lighting day or night.



For added luxury, the master bedroom fits a king-sized bed and comes with an ensuite bath.



Working from home? All 3 bedrooms are well-lit and quiet, and can easily be converted into a study or office.



This home is also pet-friendly and comes with a covered garage that can fit 2 cars.



1905 Esmond Avenue is in the upcoming North & East neighborhood and is perfect for commuters as it is near BART stations and bus lines. The I-80, 580, HWY 24, SF Ferry & the San Rafael Bridge are all also accessible from here.



Welcome to a new kind of rental experience. Welcome to Belong. We are here to make sure you love your new home.



To apply for this home and schedule tours, please visit our website:



CA DRE License #02082345



Pet Fee: $75/mo. per pet



