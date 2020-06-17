538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101

Amenities

Whole House Available 07/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in!



The house is designed to allow for plenty of natural light through many large windows that can be found in all rooms. The open concept design of the living area combines the living room, kitchen, and dining room.



The living room area is perfect for any group activities during any time of day. It consists of:

2 Comfortable sofas with pillows

Comfy sofa chairs

Flat-screen TV

Indoor fireplace

Glass coffee table



Right next to the living room is the inviting dining room. Glass slide doors allow you to separate it for a private dining experience. Serve your delicious meals here:

Glass dining table with chairs

Large window overlooking the garden



The spacious fully-equipped kitchen is suitable for the preparation of any meal, whether it is breakfast, an afternoon snack, or a 3-course dinner for the whole group. While applying your vast cooking skills, you are welcome to:

Stove

Oven

Refrigerator with a freezer

Kettle

Coffee maker

Pots & pans

Trays

Silverware



All our spaces have quick access to healthcare facilities and we provide $200 off of the first month's rent to support health workers, patients, and students during the crisis.



Here are the health facilities nearby this property:



Redwood City Medical Center (8.4km/13min), Kaiser Hospital (8.5km/13min), Sequoia Hospital (9.7km/17min), Standford Hospital (24.0km/28min), PAMF San Carlos Clinic (4.2km/10min), San Leandro Hospital (36.5km/31min), Kindred Hospital (41.5km/31min), Sutter Health (37.9km/31min)



Interested in this property or looking for a property similar to this? Send us a message by filling out the contact form or e-mail us at furnishedrentals@experienceastro.com. You may also contact us at 360-224-3125.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5636732)