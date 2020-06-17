All apartments in Redwood City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101

538 Shorebird Circle · (650) 293-0426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

538 Shorebird Circle, Redwood City, CA 94065
Redwood Shores

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Whole House · Avail. Jul 4

$5,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

parking
fireplace
microwave
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Whole House Available 07/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in!

The house is designed to allow for plenty of natural light through many large windows that can be found in all rooms. The open concept design of the living area combines the living room, kitchen, and dining room.

The living room area is perfect for any group activities during any time of day. It consists of:
2 Comfortable sofas with pillows
Comfy sofa chairs
Flat-screen TV
Indoor fireplace
Glass coffee table

Right next to the living room is the inviting dining room. Glass slide doors allow you to separate it for a private dining experience. Serve your delicious meals here:
Glass dining table with chairs
Large window overlooking the garden

The spacious fully-equipped kitchen is suitable for the preparation of any meal, whether it is breakfast, an afternoon snack, or a 3-course dinner for the whole group. While applying your vast cooking skills, you are welcome to:
Stove
Oven
Refrigerator with a freezer
Kettle
Coffee maker
Pots & pans
Trays
Silverware

All our spaces have quick access to healthcare facilities and we provide $200 off of the first month's rent to support health workers, patients, and students during the crisis.

Here are the health facilities nearby this property:

Redwood City Medical Center (8.4km/13min), Kaiser Hospital (8.5km/13min), Sequoia Hospital (9.7km/17min), Standford Hospital (24.0km/28min), PAMF San Carlos Clinic (4.2km/10min), San Leandro Hospital (36.5km/31min), Kindred Hospital (41.5km/31min), Sutter Health (37.9km/31min)

Interested in this property or looking for a property similar to this? Send us a message by filling out the contact form or e-mail us at furnishedrentals@experienceastro.com. You may also contact us at 360-224-3125.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 have any available units?
538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 have?
Some of 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 currently offering any rent specials?
538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 pet-friendly?
No, 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 offer parking?
Yes, 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 does offer parking.
Does 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 have a pool?
No, 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 does not have a pool.
Does 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 have accessible units?
No, 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101 does not have units with dishwashers.
