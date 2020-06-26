Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool

Gorgeous ocean and harbor views from this remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Seascape stunner. Facing directly over the King Harbor entry, one catches a constant and entertaining view of colorful sails and boats with the blue ocean. Upgrades are fabulous with the open feel of this floor plan. The inviting fireplace is a great place for lounging while you stare out into the ocean. The kitchen with views has been richly appointed with nice cabinets, granite countertops that glisten underneath the recessed lighting – along with stainless appliances and a washer/dryer unit. Both baths have nice finishes and no detail has been missed on this ocean-front condo. Not only does this exemplify a move-in ready property but it offers life at a resort with amenities of pool, 2 spas and proximity to the bike and jogging path with a short stroll to the beach. Don’t miss the 2 side by side parking spaces and large storage unit to boot. What are you waiting for?