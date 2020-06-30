All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1322 Amethyst.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1322 Amethyst
Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:30 PM

1322 Amethyst

1322 Amethyst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1322 Amethyst Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
guest parking
This Building was completely renovated recently. The subject unit has been substantially redone with new cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new wall tile in the master shower, new laminate plank flooring, all new lighting, all "cottage cheese removed". This location is phenomenal at the gateway to South Redondo - less than a mile to the beach on a cul de sac that backs up to Harkness Ave, a street with plenty of guest parking AND - the dog park across the street. 3D virtual walk-thru available. Includes internal stacked washer and dryer and one-car enclosed garage. Von's supermarket is only a block away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Amethyst have any available units?
1322 Amethyst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1322 Amethyst have?
Some of 1322 Amethyst's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 Amethyst currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Amethyst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Amethyst pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 Amethyst is pet friendly.
Does 1322 Amethyst offer parking?
Yes, 1322 Amethyst offers parking.
Does 1322 Amethyst have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1322 Amethyst offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Amethyst have a pool?
No, 1322 Amethyst does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Amethyst have accessible units?
No, 1322 Amethyst does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Amethyst have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 Amethyst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 Amethyst have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 Amethyst does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles