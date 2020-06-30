1322 Amethyst

Amenities

This Building was completely renovated recently. The subject unit has been substantially redone with new cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new wall tile in the master shower, new laminate plank flooring, all new lighting, all "cottage cheese removed". This location is phenomenal at the gateway to South Redondo - less than a mile to the beach on a cul de sac that backs up to Harkness Ave, a street with plenty of guest parking AND - the dog park across the street. 3D virtual walk-thru available. Includes internal stacked washer and dryer and one-car enclosed garage. Von's supermarket is only a block away