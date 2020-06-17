971 W Clifton Ave

Amenities

South Redlands Home - 1,700 sq feet 4 bed, 2 bath single story home with laminate flooring throughout, fireplace, family room, stainless steel appliances including range, dishwasher, microwave*and refrigerator*, solar equipped, central heating and air, washer/dryer hookups, covered patio, fenced back yard and attached 2 car garage. Gardening Included. Sorry NO Pets. *Items not warrantied. 8 Month Lease.



East Valley Property Management

(909) 478-7725



Our rental Criteria:

Absolutely NO Evictions on your record or anyone to live at property

Proof of income 2.5 x the rent for condos/apartments, 3x for houses

More good credit than bad - current accounts vs collection (bankruptcy, foreclosure and medical do not count against you)

Close to 5 years positive rental history or if you have owned your home



No Pets Allowed



