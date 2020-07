1091 ALEXIS Lane

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL, HOUSE FOR LEASE !. 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS & 2 1/2 BATH, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ABSOLUTELY TURNKEY WITH BRAND NEW 16 SEER A/C UNIT, HUGE LOFT!!, KITCHEN W/ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & WALK-IN PANTRY. TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND NEWER LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING UP STAIRS. MASTER SUITE W/WALK-IN CLOSET, LARGE BATHROOM W/OVER SIZED TUB AND INCREDIBLE VIEW OF MOUNTAINS & ORANGE TREES. BRING YOUR BUYERS, THEY WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED. BACKYARD IS GREAT FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING WITH NEWER ALUMINUM COVERED PATIO WITH CEILING FANS AND LIGHTING. BACKYARD HAS BRAND NEW INDUSTRIAL GRADE VINYL FENCING ON BOTH SIDES OF HOME.