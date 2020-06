Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very charming single level ranch home (3 BR & 2 BA) plus 1 BR & 1 BA Guest House at the end of a cul-de-sac minutes from the Village of Rancho Santa Fe plus convenient access to freeways. Hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances and counters, lots of natural light all on one level. Great yard, covered lanai and detached guest house (big room and bath) included! Cheerful yet private!