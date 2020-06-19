6177 El Tordo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport coffee bar elevator on-site laundry parking online portal

We have the best that Rancho Santa Fe has to offer!



Welcome to El Tordo Villas! Elegant designer furnished Condo Villas - 2 BR/2BA each ranging in size from 1,174 to 1,677 Sq. Ft. Located in the heart of the village in Rancho Santa Fe, CA these unique villas are just steps from the Inn at RSF, RSF Country Club and everything that the downtown village has to offer. Each Villa is a desirable corner unit with plenty of light and openness. All Villas enjoy gourmet kitchens, private patios, common area elevator, 2 covered parking spaces.

Nearby schools include R. Roger Rowe Elementary School and R. Roger Rowe Middle School. The closest coffee shop is Caffe Positano. Nearby restaurants include Nick & G's, Mille Fleurs and Thyme In the Ranch.



For our residents convenience, we offer online maintenance requests, communications with the property manager and rent payment. If you are looking for a new home in Rancho Santa Fe, contact us today and make an appointment to see these lovely units!



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 1,174-1,677

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Carport

Lease Duration: 11 Months

Deposit: $2000

Pets Policy: Service animals only

Laundry: Laundry in unit

Floor: 1 and 2

Property Type: Apartment



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Small property in residential area

Near Transportation

Covered Parking



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

Central heat and AC

Laundry in unit

Full Sized Appliances

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Microwave

Garbage Disposal

Balcony

Hardwood Flooring, carpet and tile

Granite Counter Top*

Ceiling Fans in Dining Area

Vertical Blinds

Ample Cabinetry

*In Selected Apartment Homes



LEASE TERMS $4,800 a month/ $2,000 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease

$30 application fee for each adult

Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $35 pet rent



