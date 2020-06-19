6177 El Tordo

Amenities
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH AND NO APPLICATION FEE!
CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269
We have the best that Rancho Santa Fe has to offer!
Welcome to El Tordo Villas! Elegant designer furnished Condo Villas - 2 BR/2BA each ranging in size from 1,174 to 1,677 Sq. Ft. Located in the heart of the village in Rancho Santa Fe, CA these unique villas are just steps from the Inn at RSF, RSF Country Club and everything that the downtown village has to offer. Each Villa is a desirable corner unit with plenty of light and openness. All Villas enjoy gourmet kitchens, private patios, common area elevator, 2 covered parking spaces.
Nearby schools include R. Roger Rowe Elementary School and R. Roger Rowe Middle School. The closest coffee shop is Caffe Positano. Nearby restaurants include Nick & G's, Mille Fleurs and Thyme In the Ranch.
For our residents convenience, we offer online maintenance requests, communications with the property manager and rent payment. If you are looking for a new home in Rancho Santa Fe, contact us today and make an appointment to see these lovely units!
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1,174-1,677
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: Carport
Lease Duration: 11 Months
Deposit: $2000
Pets Policy: Service animals only
Laundry: Laundry in unit
Floor: 1 and 2
Property Type: Apartment
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Small property in residential area
Near Transportation
Covered Parking
RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
Central heat and AC
Laundry in unit
Full Sized Appliances
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Balcony
Hardwood Flooring, carpet and tile
Granite Counter Top*
Ceiling Fans in Dining Area
Vertical Blinds
Ample Cabinetry
*In Selected Apartment Homes
LEASE TERMS $4,800 a month/ $2,000 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult
Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $35 pet rent
Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and l
