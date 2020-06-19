All apartments in Rancho Santa Fe
6177 El Tordo
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:07 AM

6177 El Tordo

6177 El Tordo · (714) 628-6269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6177 El Tordo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
Rancho Santa Fe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
online portal
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH AND NO APPLICATION FEE!
CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269
We have the best that Rancho Santa Fe has to offer!

Welcome to El Tordo Villas! Elegant designer furnished Condo Villas - 2 BR/2BA each ranging in size from 1,174 to 1,677 Sq. Ft. Located in the heart of the village in Rancho Santa Fe, CA these unique villas are just steps from the Inn at RSF, RSF Country Club and everything that the downtown village has to offer. Each Villa is a desirable corner unit with plenty of light and openness. All Villas enjoy gourmet kitchens, private patios, common area elevator, 2 covered parking spaces.
Nearby schools include R. Roger Rowe Elementary School and R. Roger Rowe Middle School. The closest coffee shop is Caffe Positano. Nearby restaurants include Nick & G's, Mille Fleurs and Thyme In the Ranch.

For our residents convenience, we offer online maintenance requests, communications with the property manager and rent payment. If you are looking for a new home in Rancho Santa Fe, contact us today and make an appointment to see these lovely units!

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1,174-1,677
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: Carport
Lease Duration: 11 Months
Deposit: $2000
Pets Policy: Service animals only
Laundry: Laundry in unit
Floor: 1 and 2
Property Type: Apartment

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Small property in residential area
Near Transportation
Covered Parking

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
Central heat and AC
Laundry in unit
Full Sized Appliances
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Balcony
Hardwood Flooring, carpet and tile
Granite Counter Top*
Ceiling Fans in Dining Area
Vertical Blinds
Ample Cabinetry
*In Selected Apartment Homes

LEASE TERMS $4,800 a month/ $2,000 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult
Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $35 pet rent

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and l

(RLNE5794072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6177 El Tordo have any available units?
6177 El Tordo has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6177 El Tordo have?
Some of 6177 El Tordo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6177 El Tordo currently offering any rent specials?
6177 El Tordo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6177 El Tordo pet-friendly?
Yes, 6177 El Tordo is pet friendly.
Does 6177 El Tordo offer parking?
Yes, 6177 El Tordo does offer parking.
Does 6177 El Tordo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6177 El Tordo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6177 El Tordo have a pool?
No, 6177 El Tordo does not have a pool.
Does 6177 El Tordo have accessible units?
No, 6177 El Tordo does not have accessible units.
Does 6177 El Tordo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6177 El Tordo has units with dishwashers.
Does 6177 El Tordo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6177 El Tordo has units with air conditioning.
