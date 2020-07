Park Pointe Rancho San Diego

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court 24hr maintenance bike storage guest parking package receiving

Imagine living in a community that is suburban in feel yet within walking distance to everything you need. Part of the upscale master-planned development of Rancho San Diego, Park Pointe Apartments welcomes you to a resort-inspired oasis of indulgence marked by excellent amenities and renovated one, two, and three-bedroom homes.



Our El Cajon apartments will make you believe you’re on a never-ending vacation. The upgraded pool and spa areas, along with the outdoor kitchen with barbecues and picnic areas, make sunny days feel extraordinary. Inside, you will find a luxurious clubhouse featuring billiards, shuffleboard, a cyber cafe, and a conference room, together with a gym-grade fitness center. The modernized residences welcome you with new cabinetry, luxurious plank flooring, GE stainless-steel appliances, and real quartz countertops, along with washer & dryer sets and private balconies. Throw in the mix an alluring set of unique amenities, including a soccer field, a lighted tennis