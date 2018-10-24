All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Sea Gate Condominiums
Sea Gate Condominiums

6542 Ocean Crest Dr
Location

6542 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
Bright Condo, Very quite with nice Ocean View and beautiful Sunset. Step out of your living room to a spacious patio area and great Ocean and Canyon View. New tile floor in the kitchen. New stove, breakfast counter top, with dining area. New windows and sliding door open to patio. Bathroom had been changed to step in Shower, Nice vanity with mirror. All leaving area and the bedroom have wood flooring. Recessed lighting in living area and kitchen. Bedroom have a walking closet and a separate closet with mirror door and a linen closet. The unit have an storage area in the garage above their parking space. Please read the agent remarks for extra garage availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

