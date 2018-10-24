Sea Gate Condominiums

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Bright Condo, Very quite with nice Ocean View and beautiful Sunset. Step out of your living room to a spacious patio area and great Ocean and Canyon View. New tile floor in the kitchen. New stove, breakfast counter top, with dining area. New windows and sliding door open to patio. Bathroom had been changed to step in Shower, Nice vanity with mirror. All leaving area and the bedroom have wood flooring. Recessed lighting in living area and kitchen. Bedroom have a walking closet and a separate closet with mirror door and a linen closet. The unit have an storage area in the garage above their parking space. Please read the agent remarks for extra garage availability.