This fabulous home in the Portuguese Bend Beach Club is about as good as it can get! Fabulous newer construction plus charm and forever views that will make you never want to leave home! The owner has put a massive amount of energy and money into this home - and now you can enjoy. The Beach Club is an exclusive beach club where you can barbecue on the beach and play paddle tennis in addition to the perfect place to have friends come enjoy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 86 Yacht Harbor Drive have any available units?
86 Yacht Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.