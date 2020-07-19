All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
86 Yacht Harbor Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

86 Yacht Harbor Drive

86 Yacht Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

86 Yacht Harbor Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
tennis court
This fabulous home in the Portuguese Bend Beach Club is about as good as it can get! Fabulous newer construction plus charm and forever views that will make you never want to leave home! The owner has put a massive amount of energy and money into this home - and now you can enjoy.
The Beach Club is an exclusive beach club where you can barbecue on the beach and play paddle tennis in addition to the perfect place to have friends come enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Yacht Harbor Drive have any available units?
86 Yacht Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 Yacht Harbor Drive have?
Some of 86 Yacht Harbor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Yacht Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
86 Yacht Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Yacht Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 86 Yacht Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 86 Yacht Harbor Drive offer parking?
No, 86 Yacht Harbor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 86 Yacht Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Yacht Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Yacht Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 86 Yacht Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 86 Yacht Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 86 Yacht Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Yacht Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Yacht Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
