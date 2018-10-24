All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
7375 Lunada Vista
7375 Lunada Vista

7375 Lunada Vista · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
Location

7375 Lunada Vista, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Florence. Siena. Chianti. You’ll feel like you’re in the midst of the Tuscany countryside in this gorgeous ocean-view home. Built in 2007, this stylish beauty features 5 bedrooms plus and office and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,500 square feet of spacious living space and on an over 10,000 square foot lot. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, you'll find sail boats, migrating whales and the deep blue Pacific are your backdrop to paradise. Step inside the dramatic entryway and you know you’re in for a treat. Arched doorways and designer accents throughout lend an elegant flair to this Tuscan beauty. Entertaining is a breeze in the gourmet kitchen with 2 dishwashers, 2 ovens, a huge center island, granite counters, stone back splashes and custom cabinets. The home includes an office and formal living, dining and family rooms with special touches such as wood tray ceilings, Venetian plaster walls and distressed wallnut hardwood and travertine floors. The large master suite includes a stone fireplace, Jacuzzi tub, steam shower, and an oversized walk-in wood-lined closet. Enjoy Al Fresco dining on one of the patios or in the back yard with the outdoor kitchen, pergola, built-in barbeque and fireplace. The home also includes air conditioning, an elevator and 3 car garage. Isn’t it time you relax in your own Tuscan retreat with a cup of cappuccino an afternoon of “il dolce far niente” – the sweet doing of nothing? You’ve earned it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7375 Lunada Vista have any available units?
7375 Lunada Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 7375 Lunada Vista have?
Some of 7375 Lunada Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7375 Lunada Vista currently offering any rent specials?
7375 Lunada Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7375 Lunada Vista pet-friendly?
No, 7375 Lunada Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 7375 Lunada Vista offer parking?
Yes, 7375 Lunada Vista offers parking.
Does 7375 Lunada Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7375 Lunada Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7375 Lunada Vista have a pool?
No, 7375 Lunada Vista does not have a pool.
Does 7375 Lunada Vista have accessible units?
No, 7375 Lunada Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 7375 Lunada Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7375 Lunada Vista has units with dishwashers.
