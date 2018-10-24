7375 Lunada Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Florence. Siena. Chianti. You’ll feel like you’re in the midst of the Tuscany countryside in this gorgeous ocean-view home. Built in 2007, this stylish beauty features 5 bedrooms plus and office and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,500 square feet of spacious living space and on an over 10,000 square foot lot. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, you'll find sail boats, migrating whales and the deep blue Pacific are your backdrop to paradise. Step inside the dramatic entryway and you know you’re in for a treat. Arched doorways and designer accents throughout lend an elegant flair to this Tuscan beauty. Entertaining is a breeze in the gourmet kitchen with 2 dishwashers, 2 ovens, a huge center island, granite counters, stone back splashes and custom cabinets. The home includes an office and formal living, dining and family rooms with special touches such as wood tray ceilings, Venetian plaster walls and distressed wallnut hardwood and travertine floors. The large master suite includes a stone fireplace, Jacuzzi tub, steam shower, and an oversized walk-in wood-lined closet. Enjoy Al Fresco dining on one of the patios or in the back yard with the outdoor kitchen, pergola, built-in barbeque and fireplace. The home also includes air conditioning, an elevator and 3 car garage. Isn’t it time you relax in your own Tuscan retreat with a cup of cappuccino an afternoon of “il dolce far niente” – the sweet doing of nothing? You’ve earned it.