7343 via Lorado, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 Rancho Palos Verdes
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! Completely remodeled home with ocean views from every room! The open floorplan is very inviting with a contemporary feel. The kitchen shows beautifully with new quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances including a built in wine fridge. Gather around the fireplace in the living room. All bedrooms on the lower level along with 2 bathrooms and the spacious laundry room including washer and dryer. Outdoor BBQ and fire pit are excellent for entertaining in the newly landscaped yard complete with several fruit trees. Must see to appreciate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7343 Via Lorado have any available units?
7343 Via Lorado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.