7343 Via Lorado

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry bbq/grill

PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! Completely remodeled home with ocean views from every room! The open floorplan is very inviting with a contemporary feel. The kitchen shows beautifully with new quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances including a built in wine fridge. Gather around the fireplace in the living room. All bedrooms on the lower level along with 2 bathrooms and the spacious laundry room including washer and dryer. Outdoor BBQ and fire pit are excellent for entertaining in the newly landscaped yard complete with several fruit trees. Must see to appreciate.