Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
7343 Via Lorado
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7343 Via Lorado

7343 via Lorado · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

7343 via Lorado, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! Completely remodeled home with ocean views from every room! The open floorplan is very inviting with a contemporary feel. The kitchen shows beautifully with new quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances including a built in wine fridge. Gather around the fireplace in the living room. All bedrooms on the lower level along with 2 bathrooms and the spacious laundry room including washer and dryer. Outdoor BBQ and fire pit are excellent for entertaining in the newly landscaped yard complete with several fruit trees. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7343 Via Lorado have any available units?
7343 Via Lorado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 7343 Via Lorado have?
Some of 7343 Via Lorado's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7343 Via Lorado currently offering any rent specials?
7343 Via Lorado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7343 Via Lorado pet-friendly?
No, 7343 Via Lorado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 7343 Via Lorado offer parking?
No, 7343 Via Lorado does not offer parking.
Does 7343 Via Lorado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7343 Via Lorado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7343 Via Lorado have a pool?
No, 7343 Via Lorado does not have a pool.
Does 7343 Via Lorado have accessible units?
No, 7343 Via Lorado does not have accessible units.
Does 7343 Via Lorado have units with dishwashers?
No, 7343 Via Lorado does not have units with dishwashers.
