7250 Berry Hill Drive

Views. Views. Views. Enjoy the sweeping views of Catalina, blue ocean and sunsets from most major rooms and master bedroom suite. Spacious, light and bright, one level open floor plan great for entertaining and personal enjoyment. Double door entry, large living room with fireplace and formal dining room, three bedrooms and den (could be 4th bedroom). Newer French and sliding doors provide easy access to spacious patio to relax and enjoy the views and BBQ. Immaculate. Kitchen has oak cabinets, eating area and includes stainless refrigerator. Separate laundry room has newer washer and dryer. Close to Palos Verdes schools, and shopping center with Trader Joes and variety of restaurants. Gardener included.