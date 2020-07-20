All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

7250 Berry Hill Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Views. Views. Views. Enjoy the sweeping views of Catalina, blue ocean and sunsets from most major rooms and master bedroom suite. Spacious, light and bright, one level open floor plan great for entertaining and personal enjoyment. Double door entry, large living room with fireplace and formal dining room, three bedrooms and den (could be 4th bedroom). Newer French and sliding doors provide easy access to spacious patio to relax and enjoy the views and BBQ. Immaculate. Kitchen has oak cabinets, eating area and includes stainless refrigerator. Separate laundry room has newer washer and dryer. Close to Palos Verdes schools, and shopping center with Trader Joes and variety of restaurants. Gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7250 Berry Hill Drive have any available units?
7250 Berry Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 7250 Berry Hill Drive have?
Some of 7250 Berry Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7250 Berry Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7250 Berry Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7250 Berry Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7250 Berry Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 7250 Berry Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7250 Berry Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 7250 Berry Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7250 Berry Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7250 Berry Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 7250 Berry Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7250 Berry Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7250 Berry Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7250 Berry Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7250 Berry Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
