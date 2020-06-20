7095 Via Del Mar, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 Rancho Palos Verdes
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous completely updated home with vaulted ceilings and lots of windows with abundant natural light. Formal living and dining room with ocean views. Quiet street ideally located close to Golden Cove Shopping Center and easy walk to the trails along the cliffs. Beautiful upgraded kitchen with dining area off of it. Huge master suite with beautiful remodeled bath. All the bedrooms are spacious and all the additional baths have been upgraded. Private patio off the back of the house built in bbq. The entire property is in pristine condition. Attached two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
