6928 Lofty Grove Dr Available 01/16/19 3bd/2ba Single Family Home Newly Remodeled - Open house 1/5/2019 between 2:30pm and 3pm. Please send inquiry online.

3bd/2ba newly remodeled, modern with great layout! New central AC and heating, new flooring, recessed lighting, new bathrooms, large kitchen with cooktop, hood, double wall oven, and dishwasher. Extra large laundry room with side by side washer and dryer, laundry room between kitchen and 2 car garage has additional door to the exterior for easy access with groceries. 2 car garage with insulated garage door, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, large living room and dining area right next to the kitchen with large sliding glass door to the backyard. Partial ocean views from the kitchen and backyard.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing

