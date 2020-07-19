All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6928 Lofty Grove Dr

6928 Lofty Grove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6928 Lofty Grove Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6928 Lofty Grove Dr Available 01/16/19 3bd/2ba Single Family Home Newly Remodeled - Open house 1/5/2019 between 2:30pm and 3pm. Please send inquiry online.
3bd/2ba newly remodeled, modern with great layout! New central AC and heating, new flooring, recessed lighting, new bathrooms, large kitchen with cooktop, hood, double wall oven, and dishwasher. Extra large laundry room with side by side washer and dryer, laundry room between kitchen and 2 car garage has additional door to the exterior for easy access with groceries. 2 car garage with insulated garage door, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, large living room and dining area right next to the kitchen with large sliding glass door to the backyard. Partial ocean views from the kitchen and backyard.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing
* Prices and Availability Subject to Change
Please request showing online. We will inform you by text or email.

(RLNE4594593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6928 Lofty Grove Dr have any available units?
6928 Lofty Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6928 Lofty Grove Dr have?
Some of 6928 Lofty Grove Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6928 Lofty Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6928 Lofty Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6928 Lofty Grove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6928 Lofty Grove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6928 Lofty Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6928 Lofty Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 6928 Lofty Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6928 Lofty Grove Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6928 Lofty Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 6928 Lofty Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6928 Lofty Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 6928 Lofty Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6928 Lofty Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6928 Lofty Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.
