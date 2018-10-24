All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
6743 Crest Road
Last updated July 22 2019 at 5:55 PM

6743 Crest Road

6743 Crest Road · No Longer Available
Location

6743 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular Newly Renovated Home in Rancho Palos Verdes! Brand New plumbing, electrical and heating. Live in a beautiful mid-century home without the headache of outdated systems. This two-story home is absolutely gorgeous! It is in a great neighborhood with wonderful curb appeal. Just a block away from the grocery store and excellent schools nearby. It has a well manicured lawn and stone walkway leading to your front door. Massive front doors and lovely French doors on the side. Plenty of natural light flowing through all of the floor to ceiling windows for a natural serene environment. Grey plank wood flooring throughout for a modern touch. Home features an open floor plan to provide a spacious look. Includes two one car garages with an office inside garage, with an enlarged driveway, large stone patio area, and a private deck. Elegant light fixtures and hardware through out house. You will fall in love with the kitchen as it features a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, oven range with hooded vent, and detailed back splash wall. This house is equipped with a laundry room including washer, dryer and built-in cabinet/folding counter. The master bedroom includes a built-in desk, 2 closets, one of which is a walk-in, and a luxurious en suite bathroom. In addition to the 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on the main floor, there is a den with a full bathroom. The living room features an electric fireplace. This property is on a self showing feature where you can view it at your own convenience. Just register on harborpm.com next to the listing it will say "Enter Property Yourself" Follow the instructions to view. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact Gabby or Amy for details (310)831-0123.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6743 Crest Road have any available units?
6743 Crest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6743 Crest Road have?
Some of 6743 Crest Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6743 Crest Road currently offering any rent specials?
6743 Crest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6743 Crest Road pet-friendly?
No, 6743 Crest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6743 Crest Road offer parking?
Yes, 6743 Crest Road offers parking.
Does 6743 Crest Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6743 Crest Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6743 Crest Road have a pool?
No, 6743 Crest Road does not have a pool.
Does 6743 Crest Road have accessible units?
No, 6743 Crest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6743 Crest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6743 Crest Road has units with dishwashers.
