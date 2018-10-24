6743 Crest Road

Amenities

Spectacular Newly Renovated Home in Rancho Palos Verdes! Brand New plumbing, electrical and heating. Live in a beautiful mid-century home without the headache of outdated systems. This two-story home is absolutely gorgeous! It is in a great neighborhood with wonderful curb appeal. Just a block away from the grocery store and excellent schools nearby. It has a well manicured lawn and stone walkway leading to your front door. Massive front doors and lovely French doors on the side. Plenty of natural light flowing through all of the floor to ceiling windows for a natural serene environment. Grey plank wood flooring throughout for a modern touch. Home features an open floor plan to provide a spacious look. Includes two one car garages with an office inside garage, with an enlarged driveway, large stone patio area, and a private deck. Elegant light fixtures and hardware through out house. You will fall in love with the kitchen as it features a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, oven range with hooded vent, and detailed back splash wall. This house is equipped with a laundry room including washer, dryer and built-in cabinet/folding counter. The master bedroom includes a built-in desk, 2 closets, one of which is a walk-in, and a luxurious en suite bathroom. In addition to the 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on the main floor, there is a den with a full bathroom. The living room features an electric fireplace. This property is on a self showing feature where you can view it at your own convenience. Just register on harborpm.com next to the listing it will say "Enter Property Yourself" Follow the instructions to view. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact Gabby or Amy for details (310)831-0123.

