6568 Beachview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr gym pool hot tub bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE WITH UNOBSTRUCTED VIEW, Welcome to the paradise! These villas in Rancho Palos Verdes is nestled along the coast next to Terranea Resort. Lush and tropical vegetation surround you in the Villas as you enjoy the amenities available such as: pool and spa, courtyard grills and 24 hour gym. Hiking trails are easily accessible with the ocean just 10 minutes away. Spacious living room with with high ceiling and gorgeous view of ocean and Catalina. Bright and open floor plan, Beautiful cabinetry, incredible balcony to enjoy your afternoon delight! Extraordinary home in excellent quiet location.