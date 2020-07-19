All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
6568 Beachview Drive

Location

6568 Beachview Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
courtyard
ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE WITH UNOBSTRUCTED VIEW, Welcome to the paradise! These villas in Rancho Palos Verdes is nestled along the coast next to Terranea Resort. Lush and tropical vegetation surround you in the Villas as you enjoy the amenities available such as: pool and spa, courtyard grills and 24 hour gym. Hiking trails are easily accessible with the ocean just 10 minutes away. Spacious living room with with high ceiling and gorgeous view of ocean and Catalina. Bright and open floor plan, Beautiful cabinetry, incredible balcony to enjoy your afternoon delight! Extraordinary home in excellent quiet location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6568 Beachview Drive have any available units?
6568 Beachview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6568 Beachview Drive have?
Some of 6568 Beachview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6568 Beachview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6568 Beachview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6568 Beachview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6568 Beachview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6568 Beachview Drive offer parking?
No, 6568 Beachview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6568 Beachview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6568 Beachview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6568 Beachview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6568 Beachview Drive has a pool.
Does 6568 Beachview Drive have accessible units?
No, 6568 Beachview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6568 Beachview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6568 Beachview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
