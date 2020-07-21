6532 Via Siena

Amenities

Charming old Spanish home recently brought up to today's modern standard. hardwood floors, new paints, new carpet, new bathrooms, new kitchen, etc.,. Located on one of the best streets in the Miraleste neighborhood. Two large master suites upstairs, both with their own balconies and recently remodeled bathrooms.On the entry level, there are two additional bedrooms, formal dining room with fireplace, formal living room, recently remolded kitchen with a built in espresso machine, built- in steamer, and gorgeous granite counter tops. The rear yard has a large deck with shade trees, good size flat lawn area, ocean, coastline and canyon views.