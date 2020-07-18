6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112

Amenities

This is a beautifully updated one-bedroom condo in the desirable SeaGate Condominiums complex just off Hawthorne Blvd. It has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, updated cabinets, doors and drawers, and a beautifully updated bathroom suite. Bedroom closet and hall closet have mirrored doors, the dining area has a full wall of built-in cabinets, and the end of living room is a wall of glass, looking out to the private patio and the glistening community pool beyond. Very conveniently located in the complex, this unit is in the first building right inside the community gate, and the unit is the first door as you enter the hall off the foyer. You may choose to use the elevator or the stairs to go down one level to the garage, and the parking space is #3, just inside the parking gate. Washers and dryers are in a community laundry room downstairs, and this unit has a private storage closet in the garage. The complex has two sparkling swimming pools, a spa, sauna, gym, barbecue grills and a clubhouse. The complex is located in the award-winning Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District, with ocean and coastal views just around the bend; Ralphs Market and Chase Bank are just a block away, Los Verdes Golf Course (public) is nearby, and plenty of other shopping, dining and entertainment options are just a few minutes away. This lovely condo comes with a refrigerator, plus the patio table and chairs, and is totally move-in ready, just waiting for you to make it your home! Call (310) 892-4184 to schedule a showing today!