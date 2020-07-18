All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:24 AM

6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112

6526 Ocean Crest Drive · (310) 833-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6526 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
This is a beautifully updated one-bedroom condo in the desirable SeaGate Condominiums complex just off Hawthorne Blvd. It has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, updated cabinets, doors and drawers, and a beautifully updated bathroom suite. Bedroom closet and hall closet have mirrored doors, the dining area has a full wall of built-in cabinets, and the end of living room is a wall of glass, looking out to the private patio and the glistening community pool beyond. Very conveniently located in the complex, this unit is in the first building right inside the community gate, and the unit is the first door as you enter the hall off the foyer. You may choose to use the elevator or the stairs to go down one level to the garage, and the parking space is #3, just inside the parking gate. Washers and dryers are in a community laundry room downstairs, and this unit has a private storage closet in the garage. The complex has two sparkling swimming pools, a spa, sauna, gym, barbecue grills and a clubhouse. The complex is located in the award-winning Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District, with ocean and coastal views just around the bend; Ralphs Market and Chase Bank are just a block away, Los Verdes Golf Course (public) is nearby, and plenty of other shopping, dining and entertainment options are just a few minutes away. This lovely condo comes with a refrigerator, plus the patio table and chairs, and is totally move-in ready, just waiting for you to make it your home! Call (310) 892-4184 to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 have any available units?
6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 have?
Some of 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 currently offering any rent specials?
6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 is pet friendly.
Does 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 offer parking?
Yes, 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 offers parking.
Does 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 have a pool?
Yes, 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 has a pool.
Does 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 have accessible units?
No, 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 does not have accessible units.
Does 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity