6525 Certa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

A Charming, one level, Los Verdes, pool home. Updated interiors with spacious entry way leading to a large, open - living room with a fireplace. Floor length shutters with plenty of natural lighting throughout. The kitchen has sleek gourmet granite counters with custom made cabinets plus an adjacent family room that flows into the dining area. Attached 2 car-garage with custom cabinets, plenty of storage space. The large backyard is surrounded by many fruit trees; unique playhouse area for kids and a gated enclosed pool. Great for entertaining and family outdoor gatherings. The front yard leading to the driveway and garage is surrounded by beautiful different colored roses, lavender and numerous floral foliage. The home is centrally located to schools, parks, shops and restaurants.