All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 6525 Certa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
6525 Certa Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

6525 Certa Drive

6525 Certa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6525 Certa Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A Charming, one level, Los Verdes, pool home. Updated interiors with spacious entry way leading to a large, open - living room with a fireplace. Floor length shutters with plenty of natural lighting throughout. The kitchen has sleek gourmet granite counters with custom made cabinets plus an adjacent family room that flows into the dining area. Attached 2 car-garage with custom cabinets, plenty of storage space. The large backyard is surrounded by many fruit trees; unique playhouse area for kids and a gated enclosed pool. Great for entertaining and family outdoor gatherings. The front yard leading to the driveway and garage is surrounded by beautiful different colored roses, lavender and numerous floral foliage. The home is centrally located to schools, parks, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6525 Certa Drive have any available units?
6525 Certa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6525 Certa Drive have?
Some of 6525 Certa Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6525 Certa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6525 Certa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6525 Certa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6525 Certa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6525 Certa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6525 Certa Drive offers parking.
Does 6525 Certa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6525 Certa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6525 Certa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6525 Certa Drive has a pool.
Does 6525 Certa Drive have accessible units?
No, 6525 Certa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6525 Certa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6525 Certa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles