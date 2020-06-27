All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:45 AM

6305 Via Colinita

6305 via Colinita · No Longer Available
Location

6305 via Colinita, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool table
Panoramic views from this updated, quiet, and peaceful home. Double door entry leads you to the living room with a fireplace, high ceilings and an impressive wood beamed ceiling. There are several patio doors that will lead you outside to enjoy the ocean, city, mountain, coastline and bridge views. It's like magic at night watching all the lights twinkle and the cruise ships come in and out of the port. The master suite is also on this level with a large walk-in closet, newer bathroom and huge views. There is a family room with a wet bar, a billiards room (table included), and 3 more good sized bedrooms downstairs. The remodeled kitchen has an eating area with a deck and an amazing view also. Great freeway access yet very secluded and so private!
Ruthandraine.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 Via Colinita have any available units?
6305 Via Colinita doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6305 Via Colinita have?
Some of 6305 Via Colinita's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Is 6305 Via Colinita currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Via Colinita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Via Colinita pet-friendly?
No, 6305 Via Colinita is not pet friendly.
Does 6305 Via Colinita offer parking?
No, 6305 Via Colinita does not offer parking.
Does 6305 Via Colinita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 Via Colinita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Via Colinita have a pool?
No, 6305 Via Colinita does not have a pool.
Does 6305 Via Colinita have accessible units?
No, 6305 Via Colinita does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Via Colinita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6305 Via Colinita has units with dishwashers.
