All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 63 Hilltop Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
63 Hilltop Circle
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

63 Hilltop Circle

63 Hilltop Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

63 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This light-filled very private single level home located in "The Hill", an upscale gated community with beautiful landscaping, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. has been totally renovated from floor to ceiling with the highest quality materials, wood floors thru out, custom fixtures and lighting. The home offers an open concept floor plan with a contemporary design. The dining room flows into the living room with a built in cabinet/dry bar and custom accent, a fireplace and a terrace overlooking city light views. The gourmet kitchen has a breakfast bar and eat-in dining area, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and back splash and stone counter tops. There is a spacious den/office with a coffer ceiling. The master bedroom features high ceilings, abundant natural light and a view balcony.The master suite includes a luxurious bathroom with custom cabinetry, a walk-in shower, separate soaking tub and double sink vanity and a walk-in closet with custom shelving. The 2nd bedroom has an adjacent bathroom with a large walk-in shower and a wall to wall closet with mirrored doors and built-in shelves. A sunny atrium further enhances this elegant, bright and inviting home. Over sized two car garage with storage and direct access. Centrally located in Rancho Palos Verdes with easy access to restaurants, shopping, schools and public transportation. Unlike anything on the market today!!! Show to your most discriminating clients. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Hilltop Circle have any available units?
63 Hilltop Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 Hilltop Circle have?
Some of 63 Hilltop Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Hilltop Circle currently offering any rent specials?
63 Hilltop Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Hilltop Circle pet-friendly?
No, 63 Hilltop Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 63 Hilltop Circle offer parking?
Yes, 63 Hilltop Circle offers parking.
Does 63 Hilltop Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Hilltop Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Hilltop Circle have a pool?
Yes, 63 Hilltop Circle has a pool.
Does 63 Hilltop Circle have accessible units?
No, 63 Hilltop Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Hilltop Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Hilltop Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles