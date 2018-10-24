63 Hilltop Circle

Amenities

This light-filled very private single level home located in "The Hill", an upscale gated community with beautiful landscaping, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. has been totally renovated from floor to ceiling with the highest quality materials, wood floors thru out, custom fixtures and lighting. The home offers an open concept floor plan with a contemporary design. The dining room flows into the living room with a built in cabinet/dry bar and custom accent, a fireplace and a terrace overlooking city light views. The gourmet kitchen has a breakfast bar and eat-in dining area, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and back splash and stone counter tops. There is a spacious den/office with a coffer ceiling. The master bedroom features high ceilings, abundant natural light and a view balcony.The master suite includes a luxurious bathroom with custom cabinetry, a walk-in shower, separate soaking tub and double sink vanity and a walk-in closet with custom shelving. The 2nd bedroom has an adjacent bathroom with a large walk-in shower and a wall to wall closet with mirrored doors and built-in shelves. A sunny atrium further enhances this elegant, bright and inviting home. Over sized two car garage with storage and direct access. Centrally located in Rancho Palos Verdes with easy access to restaurants, shopping, schools and public transportation. Unlike anything on the market today!!! Show to your most discriminating clients. A must see.