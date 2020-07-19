62 Hilltop Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

This beautiful End-Unit townhouse is located in " The Hill " a prestigious gated community. Super clean, Split-level home with Fantastic city view and

peek-ocean view from the living room and formal dining room. Living room, formal dining room, kitchen, family room and den are on the main level.

Master bedroom and a guest bedroom are downstairs. All new carpets, New interior paint, Large remodeled kitchen, breakfast nook and family room

that opens to a lovely patio. Family room with wet bar adjacent to kitchen. Den could be used as 3rd bedroom for guests. Beautifully landscaped

community has lighted tennis court, swimming pool and spa. A Must see.