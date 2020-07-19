All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

62 Hilltop Circle

62 Hilltop Circle · No Longer Available
Location

62 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful End-Unit townhouse is located in " The Hill " a prestigious gated community. Super clean, Split-level home with Fantastic city view and
peek-ocean view from the living room and formal dining room. Living room, formal dining room, kitchen, family room and den are on the main level.
Master bedroom and a guest bedroom are downstairs. All new carpets, New interior paint, Large remodeled kitchen, breakfast nook and family room
that opens to a lovely patio. Family room with wet bar adjacent to kitchen. Den could be used as 3rd bedroom for guests. Beautifully landscaped
community has lighted tennis court, swimming pool and spa. A Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Hilltop Circle have any available units?
62 Hilltop Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 Hilltop Circle have?
Some of 62 Hilltop Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Hilltop Circle currently offering any rent specials?
62 Hilltop Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Hilltop Circle pet-friendly?
No, 62 Hilltop Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 62 Hilltop Circle offer parking?
No, 62 Hilltop Circle does not offer parking.
Does 62 Hilltop Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Hilltop Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Hilltop Circle have a pool?
Yes, 62 Hilltop Circle has a pool.
Does 62 Hilltop Circle have accessible units?
No, 62 Hilltop Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Hilltop Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Hilltop Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
