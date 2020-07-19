62 Hilltop Circle

Amenities
This beautiful End-Unit townhouse is located in " The Hill " a prestigious gated community. Super clean, Split-level home with Fantastic city view and
peek-ocean view from the living room and formal dining room. Living room, formal dining room, kitchen, family room and den are on the main level.
Master bedroom and a guest bedroom are downstairs. All new carpets, New interior paint, Large remodeled kitchen, breakfast nook and family room
that opens to a lovely patio. Family room with wet bar adjacent to kitchen. Den could be used as 3rd bedroom for guests. Beautifully landscaped
community has lighted tennis court, swimming pool and spa. A Must see.