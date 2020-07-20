6 Yellow Brick Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful Spacious Home In Rancho Palos Verdes - Beautiful Home on a private road in Rancho Palos Verdes with stunning Ocean and City views from Santa Monica to Los Angeles! Located on a private road across the street from Palos Verdes Tennis & Golf Club. There is a beautiful Salt Water Pool with stunning views as you enter the home. This home has an expansive entry, living room and dining room with two fireplaces. Beautiful open floor-plan Kitchen with an island and several pantries. Each bedroom upstairs has it's own balcony with breathtaking views and a large closet. Large 3-car garage with a long private driveway. Luxurious Master Bathrooms with shower and tub. Every Bathroom is spacious and elegant. Open backyard with fireplace, grill, outdoor kitchen, chicken coop, and iron fencing. Lots of fruit trees, including oranges, figs, lemons, apricots, pomegranate, apples, persimmon, etc. BRAND NEW AC and Heater air ducts. UPGRADED deck outside that is perfect for entertaining guests. Don't miss this opportunity to RENT a beautiful and private home in RPV. House is in pristine condition with lots of upgrades.



