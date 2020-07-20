All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 6 Yellow Brick Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
6 Yellow Brick Rd
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

6 Yellow Brick Rd

6 Yellow Brick Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6 Yellow Brick Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Spacious Home In Rancho Palos Verdes - Beautiful Home on a private road in Rancho Palos Verdes with stunning Ocean and City views from Santa Monica to Los Angeles! Located on a private road across the street from Palos Verdes Tennis & Golf Club. There is a beautiful Salt Water Pool with stunning views as you enter the home. This home has an expansive entry, living room and dining room with two fireplaces. Beautiful open floor-plan Kitchen with an island and several pantries. Each bedroom upstairs has it's own balcony with breathtaking views and a large closet. Large 3-car garage with a long private driveway. Luxurious Master Bathrooms with shower and tub. Every Bathroom is spacious and elegant. Open backyard with fireplace, grill, outdoor kitchen, chicken coop, and iron fencing. Lots of fruit trees, including oranges, figs, lemons, apricots, pomegranate, apples, persimmon, etc. BRAND NEW AC and Heater air ducts. UPGRADED deck outside that is perfect for entertaining guests. Don't miss this opportunity to RENT a beautiful and private home in RPV. House is in pristine condition with lots of upgrades.

To Apply: www.apmlease.com
For Inquires: 714-694-5987

(RLNE4951189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Yellow Brick Rd have any available units?
6 Yellow Brick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Yellow Brick Rd have?
Some of 6 Yellow Brick Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Yellow Brick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6 Yellow Brick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Yellow Brick Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6 Yellow Brick Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6 Yellow Brick Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6 Yellow Brick Rd offers parking.
Does 6 Yellow Brick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Yellow Brick Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Yellow Brick Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6 Yellow Brick Rd has a pool.
Does 6 Yellow Brick Rd have accessible units?
No, 6 Yellow Brick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Yellow Brick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Yellow Brick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles