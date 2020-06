Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace oven

One story, Bright Airy and open floor plan with a great City View , wood flooring, Roomy Kitchen with Granite counter tops opens to family room. The Living room with fire place and open to beautiful back yard with a good size Pool to enjoy the great city view.

In process of Landscaping at the front of the property. Renters Insurance is required. Renter is responsible for Gardner and Pool Service Fees.