Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5543 Seaside Heights Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

5543 Seaside Heights Drive

5543 Seaside Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5543 Seaside Heights Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Enjoy unobstructed panoramic views of the city, coastline, and mountains from this well-designed executive home. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, attached 2 car garage. Separate formal dining room next to a spacious kitchen with an eating area. Large family room with wet-bar overlooking the city view. En-suite master bedroom and walk-in closets for all bedrooms. Enjoy the wonderful private rear yard with a built-in fire pit. This executive home features a brand new kitchen with soft close drawers and cabinets. New appliances (no refrigerator). New hardwood floor. New interior paint. Walking distance to Ridgecrest middle school and highridge park. Conveniently located in RPV, easy access to shops/restaurants/parks/schools. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5543 Seaside Heights Drive have any available units?
5543 Seaside Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5543 Seaside Heights Drive have?
Some of 5543 Seaside Heights Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5543 Seaside Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5543 Seaside Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5543 Seaside Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5543 Seaside Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5543 Seaside Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5543 Seaside Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 5543 Seaside Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5543 Seaside Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5543 Seaside Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 5543 Seaside Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5543 Seaside Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 5543 Seaside Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5543 Seaside Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5543 Seaside Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.

