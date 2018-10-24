5543 Seaside Heights Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Enjoy unobstructed panoramic views of the city, coastline, and mountains from this well-designed executive home. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, attached 2 car garage. Separate formal dining room next to a spacious kitchen with an eating area. Large family room with wet-bar overlooking the city view. En-suite master bedroom and walk-in closets for all bedrooms. Enjoy the wonderful private rear yard with a built-in fire pit. This executive home features a brand new kitchen with soft close drawers and cabinets. New appliances (no refrigerator). New hardwood floor. New interior paint. Walking distance to Ridgecrest middle school and highridge park. Conveniently located in RPV, easy access to shops/restaurants/parks/schools. Move-in ready.