Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5431 Eau Claire Dr.
5431 Eau Claire Dr.

5431 Eau Claire Drive · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

5431 Eau Claire Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious RPV Home - close to Peninsula Center & HS! - Welcome Home!! This lovely home located within the excellent city of Rancho Palos Verdes features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2406 sqft of living space. The open floor plan gives you direct sight lines for all common areas that feature hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. The kitchen features tile flooring, nice cabinetry with stainless steel appliances provided and granite countertops with peninsula for bar stools/eating. Adjacent to kitchen is the laundry room area with washer/dryer provided. Formal dining room features nice chandelier adjacent to living room with fireplace/mantle, storage/linen closets, and large skylight. The sunken family room has a wet bar with sink for entertaining and also features sliding patio door leading to side yard. Off the family room is one of two master bedrooms with dual closets, and master bath w/ granite countertop dual sinks + sliding glass tub/shower combo. Front entry bedroom also has attached bathroom and walk-in shower. Hallway bathroom has dual sinks + sliding glass tub/shower combo. Backyard and sideyard have nice landscaping and fruit trees. Large 2 car garage features plenty of storage space. Award winning schools include Silver Spur Elementary, Ridgecrest Intermediate, and 5 minute walk to Peninsula High School! Also located within walking distance to public transportation, parks, markets, restaurants, shopping, banks, post office, and other lifestyle plazas. Available Now!

(RLNE4153855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Eau Claire Dr. have any available units?
5431 Eau Claire Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5431 Eau Claire Dr. have?
Some of 5431 Eau Claire Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5431 Eau Claire Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Eau Claire Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Eau Claire Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5431 Eau Claire Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5431 Eau Claire Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5431 Eau Claire Dr. offers parking.
Does 5431 Eau Claire Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5431 Eau Claire Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Eau Claire Dr. have a pool?
No, 5431 Eau Claire Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5431 Eau Claire Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5431 Eau Claire Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Eau Claire Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5431 Eau Claire Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
