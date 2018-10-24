5431 Eau Claire Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious RPV Home - close to Peninsula Center & HS! - Welcome Home!! This lovely home located within the excellent city of Rancho Palos Verdes features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2406 sqft of living space. The open floor plan gives you direct sight lines for all common areas that feature hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. The kitchen features tile flooring, nice cabinetry with stainless steel appliances provided and granite countertops with peninsula for bar stools/eating. Adjacent to kitchen is the laundry room area with washer/dryer provided. Formal dining room features nice chandelier adjacent to living room with fireplace/mantle, storage/linen closets, and large skylight. The sunken family room has a wet bar with sink for entertaining and also features sliding patio door leading to side yard. Off the family room is one of two master bedrooms with dual closets, and master bath w/ granite countertop dual sinks + sliding glass tub/shower combo. Front entry bedroom also has attached bathroom and walk-in shower. Hallway bathroom has dual sinks + sliding glass tub/shower combo. Backyard and sideyard have nice landscaping and fruit trees. Large 2 car garage features plenty of storage space. Award winning schools include Silver Spur Elementary, Ridgecrest Intermediate, and 5 minute walk to Peninsula High School! Also located within walking distance to public transportation, parks, markets, restaurants, shopping, banks, post office, and other lifestyle plazas. Available Now!



(RLNE4153855)