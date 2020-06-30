5316 Whitefox Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

New smooth ceilings throughout. Excellent location in Rancho Palos Verdes! This home is on a quiet street, walking distance to award-winning Silver Spur Elementary School as well as Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, both top-rated schools. This charming home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms and a separate Hobby or Home office room. Split bedroom floor plan design. The home also includes a separate Laundry Room off the Kitchen with newer LG front loading washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout, recently painted throughout, gas burning fireplace, lots of closets, dishwasher, gas stove-top and stainless steel oven, covered front porch, private backyard with patio, Large 2 car garage, Secure-gated back yard and side yards. The home is currently wired for Fiber Optics as well as Cable and Dish. Automatic sprinklers, no need for yard work - Professional Gardener is included. Submit on pets