Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
5316 Whitefox Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:57 AM

5316 Whitefox Drive

5316 Whitefox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5316 Whitefox Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New smooth ceilings throughout. Excellent location in Rancho Palos Verdes! This home is on a quiet street, walking distance to award-winning Silver Spur Elementary School as well as Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, both top-rated schools. This charming home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms and a separate Hobby or Home office room. Split bedroom floor plan design. The home also includes a separate Laundry Room off the Kitchen with newer LG front loading washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout, recently painted throughout, gas burning fireplace, lots of closets, dishwasher, gas stove-top and stainless steel oven, covered front porch, private backyard with patio, Large 2 car garage, Secure-gated back yard and side yards. The home is currently wired for Fiber Optics as well as Cable and Dish. Automatic sprinklers, no need for yard work - Professional Gardener is included. Submit on pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 Whitefox Drive have any available units?
5316 Whitefox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5316 Whitefox Drive have?
Some of 5316 Whitefox Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 Whitefox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5316 Whitefox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 Whitefox Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5316 Whitefox Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5316 Whitefox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5316 Whitefox Drive offers parking.
Does 5316 Whitefox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5316 Whitefox Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 Whitefox Drive have a pool?
No, 5316 Whitefox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5316 Whitefox Drive have accessible units?
No, 5316 Whitefox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 Whitefox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5316 Whitefox Drive has units with dishwashers.

