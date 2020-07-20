All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

5050 Golden Arrow Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Location ! Location! Location! Wonderful home on a quiet street with sidewalks and just one block to award winning Soleado Elementary and short walk to Peninsula High, shopping, library and restaurants . Bright and airy with great two story floor plan! Spacious living room with stone fireplace and wet bar. Family room adjacent to open kitchen and breakfast area. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, new Jenn-Aire 5 burner gas cook-top, new sink/faucet and newer refrigerator/freezer and double oven. Features include smooth ceilings recessed lights and a guest bath downstairs. Large master bedroom suite with extra large master bath - has dressing area, separate tub and shower. 3 additional good size bedrooms upstairs sharing a full bath with ample hallway storage. All bedrooms have good size closet space. Over sized three car garage with direct access to home has a side door to yard. Washer & dryer is included in garage. Fully fenced luscious green backyard with covered patio is perfect for children to play and for gracious outdoor entertaining. Backyard has many fruit trees and usable side yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 Golden Arrow Drive have any available units?
5050 Golden Arrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 Golden Arrow Drive have?
Some of 5050 Golden Arrow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 Golden Arrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5050 Golden Arrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 Golden Arrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5050 Golden Arrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5050 Golden Arrow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5050 Golden Arrow Drive offers parking.
Does 5050 Golden Arrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5050 Golden Arrow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 Golden Arrow Drive have a pool?
No, 5050 Golden Arrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5050 Golden Arrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5050 Golden Arrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 Golden Arrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5050 Golden Arrow Drive has units with dishwashers.
