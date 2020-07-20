5050 Golden Arrow Drive

Amenities

Location ! Location! Location! Wonderful home on a quiet street with sidewalks and just one block to award winning Soleado Elementary and short walk to Peninsula High, shopping, library and restaurants . Bright and airy with great two story floor plan! Spacious living room with stone fireplace and wet bar. Family room adjacent to open kitchen and breakfast area. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, new Jenn-Aire 5 burner gas cook-top, new sink/faucet and newer refrigerator/freezer and double oven. Features include smooth ceilings recessed lights and a guest bath downstairs. Large master bedroom suite with extra large master bath - has dressing area, separate tub and shower. 3 additional good size bedrooms upstairs sharing a full bath with ample hallway storage. All bedrooms have good size closet space. Over sized three car garage with direct access to home has a side door to yard. Washer & dryer is included in garage. Fully fenced luscious green backyard with covered patio is perfect for children to play and for gracious outdoor entertaining. Backyard has many fruit trees and usable side yard.