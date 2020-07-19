5 Coach Road

Amenities

Charming one level 3 bedroom home with spectacular city lights and ocean view. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, and newer appliances including 2 year new refrigerator. Formal dining area with built-in storage. Family room off kitchen features, wainscoting, and charming window seat with storage. Living room has brick fireplace, book shelves, and beam ceiling. New carpeting, and freshly painted. Panoramic views of the ocean, harbor, mountains and city from almost every room in the home. Night view of the city lights is spectacular. Sparkling gated pool with view. Covered brick patio. Central A/C. Pool service and gardener included.

Easy access to schools, shopping and freeways.

