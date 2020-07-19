All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 5 Coach Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
5 Coach Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 Coach Road

5 Coach Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5 Coach Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Charming one level 3 bedroom home with spectacular city lights and ocean view. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, and newer appliances including 2 year new refrigerator. Formal dining area with built-in storage. Family room off kitchen features, wainscoting, and charming window seat with storage. Living room has brick fireplace, book shelves, and beam ceiling. New carpeting, and freshly painted. Panoramic views of the ocean, harbor, mountains and city from almost every room in the home. Night view of the city lights is spectacular. Sparkling gated pool with view. Covered brick patio. Central A/C. Pool service and gardener included.
Easy access to schools, shopping and freeways.
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Coach Road have any available units?
5 Coach Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Coach Road have?
Some of 5 Coach Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Coach Road currently offering any rent specials?
5 Coach Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Coach Road pet-friendly?
No, 5 Coach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5 Coach Road offer parking?
No, 5 Coach Road does not offer parking.
Does 5 Coach Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Coach Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Coach Road have a pool?
Yes, 5 Coach Road has a pool.
Does 5 Coach Road have accessible units?
No, 5 Coach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Coach Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Coach Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles