4755 Lone Valley Drive

Fantastic one level home on a cul-de-sac street. Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with new flooring. Newer windows make this home light and bright. Center atrium gives you extra space to garden and for kids to play(plus more light!). City light view from the newly landscaped yard. ADT security system is installed and can be activated if tenant desires (to be paid by tenant). Wonderful community, great Palos Verdes Unified School District. Close to shopping and entertainment. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Call Wayne Chamberlain for showings.