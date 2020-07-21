All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4755 Lone Valley Drive
4755 Lone Valley Drive

4755 Lone Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

4755 Lone Valley Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Fantastic one level home on a cul-de-sac street. Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with new flooring. Newer windows make this home light and bright. Center atrium gives you extra space to garden and for kids to play(plus more light!). City light view from the newly landscaped yard. ADT security system is installed and can be activated if tenant desires (to be paid by tenant). Wonderful community, great Palos Verdes Unified School District. Close to shopping and entertainment. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Call Wayne Chamberlain for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4755 Lone Valley Drive have any available units?
4755 Lone Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 4755 Lone Valley Drive have?
Some of 4755 Lone Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4755 Lone Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4755 Lone Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4755 Lone Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4755 Lone Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 4755 Lone Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4755 Lone Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 4755 Lone Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4755 Lone Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4755 Lone Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 4755 Lone Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4755 Lone Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4755 Lone Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4755 Lone Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4755 Lone Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
