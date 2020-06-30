44 Paseo De Castana

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room pool bbq/grill hot tub

Nestled in an exclusive, gated community of Rancho Palos Verdes Estates at the top of Rancho Palos Verdes, this Mediterranean-style home is the perfect find for your family. A home of 3,927 sq ft, 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, this home has all the necessities for entertaining guests: an 850 Square Foot Entertainer's deck, outdoor bar, built-in BBQ, fire pit, swim spa, grass area and spacious hardscape backyard. Enter through the custom marble entryway that leads into the beautifully lit, sunken living room and enjoy the comfort afforded a carpeted living room. Next to the formal dining room the large kitchen has an eating area, stainless steel Viking appliances, wine refrigerator and granite countertops with a beautifully detailed backsplash. The 400+ sqft office is perfect for your work days at home, or turn it into a 5th bedroom or game room for the kids. The master suite is complete with a sitting room, double-sided fireplace, and remodeled bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Expansive deck views of Catalina complete the home's charm. Located in a lovely community and award-winning school district, you don't want to miss out on this wonderful home.