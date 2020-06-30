All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 44 Paseo De Castana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
44 Paseo De Castana
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:49 AM

44 Paseo De Castana

44 Paseo De Castana · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

44 Paseo De Castana, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Nestled in an exclusive, gated community of Rancho Palos Verdes Estates at the top of Rancho Palos Verdes, this Mediterranean-style home is the perfect find for your family. A home of 3,927 sq ft, 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, this home has all the necessities for entertaining guests: an 850 Square Foot Entertainer's deck, outdoor bar, built-in BBQ, fire pit, swim spa, grass area and spacious hardscape backyard. Enter through the custom marble entryway that leads into the beautifully lit, sunken living room and enjoy the comfort afforded a carpeted living room. Next to the formal dining room the large kitchen has an eating area, stainless steel Viking appliances, wine refrigerator and granite countertops with a beautifully detailed backsplash. The 400+ sqft office is perfect for your work days at home, or turn it into a 5th bedroom or game room for the kids. The master suite is complete with a sitting room, double-sided fireplace, and remodeled bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Expansive deck views of Catalina complete the home's charm. Located in a lovely community and award-winning school district, you don't want to miss out on this wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Paseo De Castana have any available units?
44 Paseo De Castana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Paseo De Castana have?
Some of 44 Paseo De Castana's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Paseo De Castana currently offering any rent specials?
44 Paseo De Castana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Paseo De Castana pet-friendly?
No, 44 Paseo De Castana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 44 Paseo De Castana offer parking?
No, 44 Paseo De Castana does not offer parking.
Does 44 Paseo De Castana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Paseo De Castana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Paseo De Castana have a pool?
Yes, 44 Paseo De Castana has a pool.
Does 44 Paseo De Castana have accessible units?
No, 44 Paseo De Castana does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Paseo De Castana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Paseo De Castana has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles