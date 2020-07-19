4335 Admirable Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Fantastic opportunity to live in the heart of Rancho Palos Verdes. Tucked away on a quiet and very charming street this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath house has many great features. You can spend a cool evening warming up with a book next to the living room fireplace with a gorgeous yard as your backdrop. During the day, you can relax in the terraced garden amidst the mature trees which make for an ideal urban oasis. Nestled between the world acclaimed Terranea Resort and Trump Golf Course, you can enjoy all the luxury that Rancho Palos Verdes offers. Contact agent L'mar Kojani (BRE 01970704) at 310-733-6819 for details.