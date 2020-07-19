All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 4335 Admirable Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
4335 Admirable Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4335 Admirable Drive

4335 Admirable Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4335 Admirable Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic opportunity to live in the heart of Rancho Palos Verdes. Tucked away on a quiet and very charming street this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath house has many great features. You can spend a cool evening warming up with a book next to the living room fireplace with a gorgeous yard as your backdrop. During the day, you can relax in the terraced garden amidst the mature trees which make for an ideal urban oasis. Nestled between the world acclaimed Terranea Resort and Trump Golf Course, you can enjoy all the luxury that Rancho Palos Verdes offers. Contact agent L'mar Kojani (BRE 01970704) at 310-733-6819 for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4335 Admirable Drive have any available units?
4335 Admirable Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 4335 Admirable Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4335 Admirable Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4335 Admirable Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4335 Admirable Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 4335 Admirable Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4335 Admirable Drive offers parking.
Does 4335 Admirable Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4335 Admirable Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4335 Admirable Drive have a pool?
No, 4335 Admirable Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4335 Admirable Drive have accessible units?
No, 4335 Admirable Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4335 Admirable Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4335 Admirable Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4335 Admirable Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4335 Admirable Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles