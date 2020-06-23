42 Via Capri

Amenities
Gated Villa Capri Complex next to Palos Verdes Cliffs and Ocean trail and walking distance to Golden Cove Shopping Center with its restaurants, Trader Joe's, Starbucks. This unit has a high ceiling, marble entry, plantation shutters, custom lighting fixtures, mirrored wall in the dining room. The living room has a lovely fireplace and the slider leading to the patio where you could feel of the ocean breeze. The spacious master suite has a fireplace & walk-in closet. Attached 2 car garage. There is an Association pool & Spa.