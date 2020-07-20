32679 Seagate Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym pool shuffle board

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool shuffle board hot tub internet access tennis court

Newly painted and carpeted, Bay Club Top Floor Penthouse unit with expansive ocean and hillside views. Unit has a very large living room, dining "L" plus a big Master Bedroom with views. Second bedroom has built in bookcase, can be used as office or guest bedroom. Kitchen remodeled with granite counters, brand new dishwasher. Resort style living with all the amenities; clubhouse with WiFi and party facilities overlooking the ocean bluffs, 2 heated

pools, 2 tennis courts, shuffleboard, gym and walking trails with private beach access, plus social activities. If that isn't enough, the 5 star Terranea Resort with restaurants, spa and golf course just a short walk away. Everything one could want to enjoy the California lifestyle plus access to the distinguished Palos Verdes Unified School District.