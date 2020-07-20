All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

32679 Seagate Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Newly painted and carpeted, Bay Club Top Floor Penthouse unit with expansive ocean and hillside views. Unit has a very large living room, dining "L" plus a big Master Bedroom with views. Second bedroom has built in bookcase, can be used as office or guest bedroom. Kitchen remodeled with granite counters, brand new dishwasher. Resort style living with all the amenities; clubhouse with WiFi and party facilities overlooking the ocean bluffs, 2 heated
pools, 2 tennis courts, shuffleboard, gym and walking trails with private beach access, plus social activities. If that isn't enough, the 5 star Terranea Resort with restaurants, spa and golf course just a short walk away. Everything one could want to enjoy the California lifestyle plus access to the distinguished Palos Verdes Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32679 Seagate Drive have any available units?
32679 Seagate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 32679 Seagate Drive have?
Some of 32679 Seagate Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32679 Seagate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32679 Seagate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32679 Seagate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32679 Seagate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 32679 Seagate Drive offer parking?
No, 32679 Seagate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 32679 Seagate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32679 Seagate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32679 Seagate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32679 Seagate Drive has a pool.
Does 32679 Seagate Drive have accessible units?
No, 32679 Seagate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32679 Seagate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32679 Seagate Drive has units with dishwashers.
