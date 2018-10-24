32541 Coastsite Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub tennis court

Great end unit, next to greenbelt, in exclusive 20 unit complex near the Terranea Resort. Watch the sunset over the ocean from near patio. Front patio/courtyard affords extra room for entertaining. Large kitchen features built ins, center island, pull out draws. Huge master suite has ocean view, walk in closet and master bath with spa tub. This townhome is like a single family residence with lots of amenities. Amenities include rec room, swimming pool, two tennis courts and jacuzzi. Furnished. No pets and no smoking.