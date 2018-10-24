All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 32541 Coastsite Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
32541 Coastsite Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

32541 Coastsite Drive

32541 Coastsite Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

32541 Coastsite Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Great end unit, next to greenbelt, in exclusive 20 unit complex near the Terranea Resort. Watch the sunset over the ocean from near patio. Front patio/courtyard affords extra room for entertaining. Large kitchen features built ins, center island, pull out draws. Huge master suite has ocean view, walk in closet and master bath with spa tub. This townhome is like a single family residence with lots of amenities. Amenities include rec room, swimming pool, two tennis courts and jacuzzi. Furnished. No pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32541 Coastsite Drive have any available units?
32541 Coastsite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 32541 Coastsite Drive have?
Some of 32541 Coastsite Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32541 Coastsite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32541 Coastsite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32541 Coastsite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32541 Coastsite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 32541 Coastsite Drive offer parking?
No, 32541 Coastsite Drive does not offer parking.
Does 32541 Coastsite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32541 Coastsite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32541 Coastsite Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32541 Coastsite Drive has a pool.
Does 32541 Coastsite Drive have accessible units?
No, 32541 Coastsite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32541 Coastsite Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 32541 Coastsite Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles