32009 Cape Point Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access new construction yoga

This exquisite new Coastal Villa elevates the PV lifestyle. Professional 24/7 patrolled security brings a new level of assurance to luxury living. Designed & built by Doug Mottram "Build By Design", a builder with 20 years experience living & designing homes in PV. The design & layout must be seen to be appreciated. Every window location was designed to maximize privacy & views. Beautiful ocean views can be enjoyed from every room in the house, while four gliding pocket doors whisk away opening the indoor space to a spacious entertainers backyard with sunset, ocean & golf views. The scale of this 6149 sq ft mansion is impressive. Visibly larger than its neighbors, including a 375 sq ft California room expanding the indoor/outdoor living space to over 6500 sq ft. The massive car enthusiast garage has it's own bath with space convertible as guest quarters, pool room, yoga studio or to ones desire. Premium finishes were selected to convey a Coastal Glam decor with Rose Gold Brizo fixtures, Macasar Ebony Italian gloss cabinetry, Leathered Cararra Marble, glass covered wine showcase storage, stunning hand picked light fixtures, plus much more. All this brings Mediterranean to the next level of contemporary sophistication. Dual fire walls on Master & Central Balconies. Custom 12' wrought iron entry door by Pinky's. Dual A/C units. 8' Walnut interior doors w/Emtek crystal hardware. Thermador appliance Suite, dual ovens, wi-fi activated Bosch built-in coffee maker.