All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 32009 Cape Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
32009 Cape Point Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

32009 Cape Point Drive

32009 Cape Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

32009 Cape Point Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
yoga
This exquisite new Coastal Villa elevates the PV lifestyle. Professional 24/7 patrolled security brings a new level of assurance to luxury living. Designed & built by Doug Mottram "Build By Design", a builder with 20 years experience living & designing homes in PV. The design & layout must be seen to be appreciated. Every window location was designed to maximize privacy & views. Beautiful ocean views can be enjoyed from every room in the house, while four gliding pocket doors whisk away opening the indoor space to a spacious entertainers backyard with sunset, ocean & golf views. The scale of this 6149 sq ft mansion is impressive. Visibly larger than its neighbors, including a 375 sq ft California room expanding the indoor/outdoor living space to over 6500 sq ft. The massive car enthusiast garage has it's own bath with space convertible as guest quarters, pool room, yoga studio or to ones desire. Premium finishes were selected to convey a Coastal Glam decor with Rose Gold Brizo fixtures, Macasar Ebony Italian gloss cabinetry, Leathered Cararra Marble, glass covered wine showcase storage, stunning hand picked light fixtures, plus much more. All this brings Mediterranean to the next level of contemporary sophistication. Dual fire walls on Master & Central Balconies. Custom 12' wrought iron entry door by Pinky's. Dual A/C units. 8' Walnut interior doors w/Emtek crystal hardware. Thermador appliance Suite, dual ovens, wi-fi activated Bosch built-in coffee maker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32009 Cape Point Drive have any available units?
32009 Cape Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 32009 Cape Point Drive have?
Some of 32009 Cape Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32009 Cape Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32009 Cape Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32009 Cape Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32009 Cape Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 32009 Cape Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32009 Cape Point Drive offers parking.
Does 32009 Cape Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32009 Cape Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32009 Cape Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32009 Cape Point Drive has a pool.
Does 32009 Cape Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 32009 Cape Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32009 Cape Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32009 Cape Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles