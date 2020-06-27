31143 Marne Drive

Amenities

This well maintained ONE STORY HOUSE has PANORAMIC OCEAN AND CATALINA VIEWS from most of the living area, including the living room, family room and master bedroom. Large picture windows throughout the house take in the beautiful views, light and garden landscape from outside. A sizable foyer sets the tone for the house, as in the newer wood floor and remodeled kitchen. On one side, it leads to the living and family room, both have a fireplace and patio doors that open to the covered porch facing the ocean. On the other side is the formal dining room that connects to the kitchen with a skylight. Wake up to the gorgeous ocean view from the private master room. It is spacious with a dressing area and a master bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom, each with its own vanity area. This is a truly special home with a tranquil setting, amazing ocean views, award-winning Palos Verdes schools and close to parks, golf courses and shopping. If you are looking for a ONE STORY HOUSE WITH GREAT OCEAN AND CATALINA VIEWS, this is the one!