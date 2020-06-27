All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes

Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
31143 Marne Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:08 PM

31143 Marne Drive

31143 Marne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31143 Marne Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
This well maintained ONE STORY HOUSE has PANORAMIC OCEAN AND CATALINA VIEWS from most of the living area, including the living room, family room and master bedroom. Large picture windows throughout the house take in the beautiful views, light and garden landscape from outside. A sizable foyer sets the tone for the house, as in the newer wood floor and remodeled kitchen. On one side, it leads to the living and family room, both have a fireplace and patio doors that open to the covered porch facing the ocean. On the other side is the formal dining room that connects to the kitchen with a skylight. Wake up to the gorgeous ocean view from the private master room. It is spacious with a dressing area and a master bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom, each with its own vanity area. This is a truly special home with a tranquil setting, amazing ocean views, award-winning Palos Verdes schools and close to parks, golf courses and shopping. If you are looking for a ONE STORY HOUSE WITH GREAT OCEAN AND CATALINA VIEWS, this is the one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31143 Marne Drive have any available units?
31143 Marne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 31143 Marne Drive have?
Some of 31143 Marne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31143 Marne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31143 Marne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31143 Marne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31143 Marne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 31143 Marne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31143 Marne Drive offers parking.
Does 31143 Marne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31143 Marne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31143 Marne Drive have a pool?
No, 31143 Marne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31143 Marne Drive have accessible units?
No, 31143 Marne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31143 Marne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31143 Marne Drive has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

